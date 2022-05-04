Food Trucks Are Coming Back To Daley Plaza On Fridays

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The city’s weekly food truck festival is returning to Daley Plaza this month.
The Chicago Food Truck Festival will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays May 20-Oct. 7 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be a rotating selection of food trucks. More information is available online.
The festival has been a tradition for years, giving Chicago food trucks a chance to get together and provider food to passersby. It was canceled all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it made a comeback last year.
This year’s schedule:
- May 20, 27
- June 3, 10, 17, 24
- July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26
- Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
- Oct. 7
