Food Trucks Are Coming Back To Daley Plaza On Fridays

CHICAGO — The city’s weekly food truck festival is returning to Daley Plaza this month.

The Chicago Food Truck Festival will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays May 20-Oct. 7 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be a rotating selection of food trucks. More information is available online.

The festival has been a tradition for years, giving Chicago food trucks a chance to get together and provider food to passersby. It was canceled all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it made a comeback last year.

This year’s schedule:

May 20, 27

June 3, 10, 17, 24

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26

Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Oct. 7

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: