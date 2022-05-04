Skip to contents

Food Trucks Are Coming Back To Daley Plaza On Fridays

The Chicago Food Truck Festival returns Fridays beginning May 20.

Kelly Bauer
8:34 AM CDT on May 4, 2022
Instagram/Fat Shallot
CHICAGO — The city’s weekly food truck festival is returning to Daley Plaza this month.

The Chicago Food Truck Festival will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays May 20-Oct. 7 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., according to a Mayor’s Office news release. There will be a rotating selection of food trucks. More information is available online.

The festival has been a tradition for years, giving Chicago food trucks a chance to get together and provider food to passersby. It was canceled all of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it made a comeback last year.

This year’s schedule:

  • May 20, 27
  • June 3, 10, 17, 24
  • July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
  • Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26
  • Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
  • Oct. 7

