Chicago Wants To Host The 2024 Democratic National Convention, Releases Video For Nomination

CHICAGO — Local leaders are making a bid for Chicago to host the next Democratic National Convention.

Local Democratic leaders released a website and video Tuesday nominating the city as a potential venue for the 2024 convention, where the party will choose its next presidential nominee. Gov. JB Pritzker, who has pushed for weeks for Chicago to host the next convention, has said it will be a financial boon that would bring more than $150 million to the area.

The video focuses on some of the city’s most famous sites and people — including the lakefront, the skyline, beloved sports teams and former President Barack Obama — and is narrated by rapper Common.

“Our future is created right here by every single Chicagoan who chooses to see what we can be and achieve,” Common says in the video. “By the resilience deeply rooted in our history and the strength gained from every single victory. By the vibrant neighborhoods up north, south, east and west — 77, to be exact; each with unique history, sounds and tastes.”

The video also highlights Chicago’s history as a Democratic stronghold and a more progressive city where advocates and politician have pushed for civil rights, a higher minimum wage and protected reproductive rights.

“Leading the battle on voting rights, advocating to preserve all civil rights,” Common says in the video. “Suppression. Oppression. We’re fighting for equality. It’s why we’re known as the heartland of democracy. Working to grow a stronger, fairer economy. It’s part of our motto and engraved in our philosophy.

“… This is the city that has what it takes. No shortcuts, cut corners; you gotta earn what you make. That’s big enough, strong enough, important enough to preserve and create our future right here.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also voiced support for bringing the Democratic National Convention to Chicago in 2024.

But the city’s bid is far from a sure thing. Other cities have until October to be nominated as hosts, and Nashville and Las Vegas have joined the competition.

Chicago has been home to dozens of Republican and Democratic conventions throughout its history, but it’s been nearly 30 years since the last convention was held here.

The more recent Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago was in ’96 at the United Center, where then-President Bill Clinton was nominated for reelection.

Before that, the city hadn’t held a major party’s convention since the infamous 1968 event, when riots broke out and the National Guard was called in.

