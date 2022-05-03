Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Proposed El Paseo Trail On Hold, Southwest Side Aldermen Say

Pilsen's Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the hold-up has to do with concerns over how close the trail is to industrial facilities and truck traffic.

Madison Savedra
8:44 AM CDT on May 3, 2022
A map of the proposed El Paseo Trail.
City of Chicago
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — The Southwest Side’s proposed El Paseo Trail is on hold after being left out of a citywide plan to expand bike and pedestrian paths throughout the city, according to local aldermen.

The project, which would create a 4.2 mile-long stretch of greenway in Pilsen and Little Village along the existing Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) rail line, has been controversial among residents who have questioned how it would impact housing.

The project was not included among a dozen pedestrian- and bike-friendly projects Mayor Lori Lightfoot and city officials are supporting to add 48 miles of trails and better connect the city’s “corridor” system, The Daily Line reported.

Pilsen’s Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the main hold-up is the trail’s location, which is near the neighborhood’s industrial corridor. He said it poses safety concerns to have cyclists and pedestrians concentrated in an area so heavy with truck traffic and pollution.

One example of a nearby industry is Sims Metal Management, 2500 S. Paulina St., which has recently drawn heavy criticism from Southwest Side environmental advocates for its pollution. Its facility is located just down the block from where the El Paseo would be situated.

“We want to have an industrial corridor that is in harmony with the residential area,” Sigcho-Lopez told Block Club. “We believe that this [project] needs to be done properly.”

Sigcho-Lopez said he and other community members have floated the idea of having a pedestrian and bike greenway along 16th Street, which is also home to a rich history of Pilsen murals. He said he intends to have a community meeting on the matter this month.

Little Village’s Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd) said he hopes concerns over how the trail would affect cost of living nearby can be addressed while the plans are on hold.

Housing prices near The 606 have soared, and Southwest Siders worry the El Paseo could speed up gentrification in a similar way.

“We’ve all agreed to make it community focused,” Rodriguez said. “We have to prioritize affordable housing.”

City officials didn’t respond to a request for comment about the project.

RELATED: Fees Intended To Slow Gentrification In Pilsen And Along The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail Could Continue After Council Vote

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Jefferson Park Pub Crawl Returns After 2 Years

Funds from ticket sales will help maintain the Jefferson Park alley plaza project and support artists at the community stage of Jeff Fest.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
43 minutes ago

Chicago Will Be A ‘Haven’ For People Who Need Abortion If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, Lightfoot Says

Illinois has a state law that protects people's right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care — but much of the Midwest could become a health care desert if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Proposed El Paseo Trail On Hold, Southwest Side Aldermen Say

Pilsen's Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said the hold-up has to do with concerns over how close the trail is to industrial facilities and truck traffic.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

‘Somebody Wanted To Kill Us,’ Resident Of Avondale Homeless Encampment Says After Devastating Fire

A fire broke out Sunday at an encampment in Avondale, the latest in a string of similar incidents. Authorities haven't linked the fires, but a homeless advocate said the city needs to do more to keep residents safe.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

See more stories