Northwestern Ends Lockdown At Downtown Campus After Police Arrest Driver In Suspected Carjacking Who Fled Traffic Stop

The university sent out a shelter in place order around 2 p.m., and cancelled it around 20 minutes later.

Melody Mercado
2:30 PM CDT on May 2, 2022
The Morton Medical Research Building.
Google Maps

STREETERVILLE — Northwestern University’s Downtown campus went on lockdown Monday afternoon after police said a driver suspected in a West Ridge carjacking ran away from police trying to pull him over and went into one of the medical campus buildings.

The university sent out a campus-wide order for people to shelter in place and barricade doors around 2 p.m.

Chicago police officers tried to pull over a 19-year-old man near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue, when the driver ran away from the car, university officials said in the alert.

Police later said they tried to stop the man because he was suspected of carjacking someone around 12:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue in West Ridge.

The 19-year-old then ran into the Morton Medical Research Building, 310 E. Superior St., forcing the lockdown, according to the alert and police.

Northwestern officials lifted the lockdown around 2:20 p.m., saying police had arrested the driver in the basement of the Ward Building, 303 E. Chicago Ave. Police said they recovered a weapon from the car.

No one was injured, police said.

