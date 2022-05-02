Chicago To Plant 75,000 Trees In The Next Five Years

CHICAGO — The city will plant 75,000 trees over the next five years, officials announced last week for Arbor Day.

The initiative, dubbed Our Roots Chicago, is part of the 2022 Climate Action Plan and to show the city’s commitment to environmental justice and equity, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

Officials will focus on planting trees in neighborhoods that have a smaller tree cover and will work to more equitably distribute trees around the city, according to the Mayor’s Office. The South and West sides have long fewer trees, so they’ll be the focus of Our Roots Chicago.

The Community Tree Ambassador program, a tree equity working group, will train residents to help identify potential tree locations on city parkways, officials said. The program will launch in May.

The city also will use a community tree tool to show data about an area’s tree canopy, air quality, land surface temperatures, economic hardship and other factors, officials said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: