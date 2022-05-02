Andersonville Farmers Market Returns May 11 With 30 Vendors, Weekly Live Performances

ANDERSONVILLE — The Andersonville Farmers Market will make its seasonal debut in May with 30 local vendors and weekly live entertainment.

The 13th season of the local farmers market kicks off May 11 and runs 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19. It takes place on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue.

This year’s market will feature 30 vendors, with seven businesses new to the event including Crumb What May, offering biscuits, butter cake, shortbread; Dilly Dally Provisions, which has pickled foods, vegan and gluten-free items; and Westside Bee Boys, which offers honey and bee products.

The market will have expanded weekly entertainment, including live performances, cooking demonstrations and kids activities, organizers said.

Masks will not be required at this year’s market, though customers will be asked to follow other coronavirus guidelines. The market will still have limited pre-order options through the WhatsGood app or website.

Older and at-risk customers will be given priority entrance when the market opens at 3 p.m.

The farmers market accepts SNAP payments, and the market will match SNAP purchases up to $25.

Last year’s Andersonville Farmers Market marked the return to in-person shopping following a pre-order-only season due to the coronavirus.

The local market began in 2008. Each vendor comes from within a 200-mile radius of Chicago, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the market’s vendors, COVID-19 protocols and how to pre-order, click here.

