WNBA All-Star Game Coming To Chicago For First Time

WINTRUST ARENA — The Chicago Sky brought home their first WNBA championship last season — and the WNBA is now bringing its All-Star game to Chicago.

AT&T WNBA All-Star will be played at Wintrust Arena at noon July 10 and broadcast to a national audience on ABC.

It’s the first time Chicago will host the game. The All-Star game has been played four times in Connecticut, three times in New York and twice in Las Vegas since tipping off in 1999.

“I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “I’m grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event, as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city.”

The Sky, led by a homecoming from league great Candace Parker, bested the Phoenix Mercury in last year’s WNBA Finals, inspiring Chicagoans and energizing support for women’s hoops around the city.

Last season the Sky sent three players to the All-Star game: Parker, point guard Courtney Vandersloot and future-Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper. Allie Quigly won last year’s three-point contest. All four will return to this year’s team.

“As we are continuing to grow the footprint of the Sky and the WNBA, there is no better way to do it than to have the great stars of our WNBA galaxy gathered in Chicago,” said Sky president and CEO Adam Fox. “It’s great for the city, great for the league, and it further solidifies our place in the sports fabric here in the city of Chicago.”

The three-point contest and skills challenge will be held at 2 p.m. July 9 at McCormick Place and broadcast on ESPN.

Before that, the All-Stars will practice at McCormick Place in front of young players in the Nike Nationals, the conclusion of an AAU season featuring many of the best high school hoopers.

Nike championships for high school boys and girls will be played at McCormick Place that same weekend. It’s part of a two-day, interactive outdoor event called “WNBA Live” that will “provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and pop culture like never before,” according to the press release.

Tickets for the All-Star Game will go on sale on May 13. The WNBA tips off its 26th season on May 6.

