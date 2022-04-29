Uptown Farmers Market Returns For 2nd Year In Historical Former Wilson ‘L’ Station

UPTOWN — The Uptown Farmers is back for its second season, and it’s bringing a public gathering area to Broadway.

The farmers market debuts Wednesday and run 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 2. It is held at the historical Gerber building, 4620 N. Broadway, the future home of the Chicago Market co-op.

Chicago Market held the first Uptown Farmers Market last year while it raises money to build-out the co-op. The market will have more than 20 vendors this time around and will add a public gathering space.

Returning vendors include Nuts to Go, Tamales Express and Sharpening by Dave, a knife sharpening service. New vendors this year include local coffee shop Everybody’s Coffee, Urban Canopy and Baba Bags, which sells reusable shopping bags handmade in Ukraine.

New to this year’s event is the Uptown Sidewalk Social, which will be a pop-up beer garden that will take over a portion of the sidewalk outside the farmers market, organizers said. Neighbors and customers will be able to have a local beverage on the sidewalk during farmers market hours.

The market also will host a weekly raffle for a chance to win $25 to use at a future date of the Uptown Farmers Market. Uptown Farmers Market accepts SNAP payments and offers “Link match,” a program that doubles SNAP benefits for purchases of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The Chicago Market co-op group has been working for more than three years to open in the Gerber building, the rehabbed 1920s former station house for the Wilson Red Line stop. The group has raised nearly $1.5 million for the co-op and recently applied for $5 million in funding from the Chicago Recovery Grant, Chicago Market leaders wrote in a newsletter this week.

For more on the Uptown Farmers Market, click here. To learn about becoming a member of the Chicago Market co-op, click here.

