It’ll Hit The 60s This Weekend In Chicago, But Prepare For Rain

CHICAGO — Rain is coming this weekend — but with it will come warmer weather for Chicago.

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, but it’ll warm up to 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph. It’ll stay warmer overnight, with temperatures only falling to 51 degrees.

Saturday will see the city get even hotter, as it’s expected to hit 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, and it’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. A quarter-inch to half-inch of rain is expected.

Sunday will see temperatures cool off a little, with the city’s high expected to be 60 degrees, according to the weather agency. There’s another chance for rain, but the day will be partly sunny and breezy.

The warmer weather will continue into next week, with highs in the mid-60s expected Monday and Tuesday.

