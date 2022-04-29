Skip to contents

A Pixar-Themed Mini-Golf Course Is Coming To Navy Pier This Summer

Golfers from kids to grown-ups can now buy tickets to putt among their favorite Pixar characters.

Mack Liederman
8:51 AM CDT on Apr 29, 2022
A young putter at the Pixar Putt in Houston works his way around the obstacles.
Courtesy of Heron Agency

DOWNTOWN — An 18-hole mini-golf course featuring characters from Disney and Pixar movies is coming to Navy Pier this summer.

Pixar Putt will come to Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier and run from May 28 through Aug. 21.

Each hole will be themed after a different Disney or Pixar movie, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E” and “Inside Out.”

The course will be open seven days a week: noon-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Evening sessions for putters 18 and older, called Pixar Putt After Dark, will be held 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Pixar Putt will socially distance groups throughout the course, regularly sanitize golfing equipment and cap the number of players at a time, organizers said.

Tickets at a variety of prices are available here.

The pop-up will first stop in New York City, Houston and San Antonio before making its way to Chicago this summer, according to the press release.

