Lincoln Park, Old Town

Replay Lincoln Park Is Bringing Back The Early 2000s For Its Latest Pop-Up

The pop-up will feature references to iconic early 2000s moments in pop culture. It runs through May 31.

Jake Wittich
7:30 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2022
Replay Lincoln Park's ReplaY2K pop-up includes references to early 2000s stores like Blockbuster.
Facebook/Replay Lincoln Park
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Replay Lincoln Park is throwing it back to the 2000s for its latest pop-up experience.

The ReplaY2K pop-up, which launched Friday, transforms the arcade bar at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. into a time capsule highlighting the most iconic moments from the early 2000s, according to a news release. It will run through May 31.

Visitors will find homages to Radio Shack and Blockbuster, references to pop culture moments like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ matching denim ensembles and a nod to NSYNC’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The bar will host themed trivia nights, movie nights and boy-band karaoke while offering themed cocktails and menu items, according to Replay.

Replay Lincoln Park is also hosting a Millennium NYE celebration May 21 that will pay homage to the turning of the millennium on Dec. 31, 1999, according to Replay. The event will feature a champagne toast, party favors and a balloon drop.

The event and all of Replay’s games are free with no reservations, tickets or tokens required.

Replay Lincoln Park is open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, noon-3 a.m. Saturdays and noon-2 a.m. Sundays.

Credit: Facebook/Replay Lincoln Park
A Britney Spears cutout is featured in Replay Lincoln Park’s early 2000s pop-up.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

