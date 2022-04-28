Logan Square’s Comfort Station Selling Native Plant Kits Through May To Benefit Organization’s Programs

LOGAN SQUARE — Gardeners can buy native plants and support community arts space Comfort Station as part of a month-long sale to help the organization’s programs.

Comfort Station, 2579 N.Milwaukee Ave., teamed up with local growers to sell plant kits through May 28, or while supplies last.

Kits cost $65 to $85 and include a handful of plant varieties for different garden conditions. The “full sun container garden,” for example, includes common milkweed, rough blazingstar, leadplant, black-eyed susan and prairie dropseed.

Proceeds from the kits — now available for pre-order — will benefit the Comfort Station’s programs. The organization puts on up to 200 concerts, art shows and other cultural events every year.

Plant kits can be picked up 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11 in the parking lot of Brentano Elementary Math & Science Academy, 2723 N. Fairfield Ave.

Jeremy Ohmes of Wild World Garden is slated to lead a native plants workshop on Comfort Station’s lawn June 12. A limited selection of individual plants will be up for sale at the event.

Comfort Station is also raising money for repairs after a flood this past winter. That fundraiser is a joint effort with partner organization Logan Square Preservation.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: