Lincoln Park Zoo’s Summer Events Include Wine Walks, Family Nights And More

LINCOLN PARK — A series of family-friendly and adult-oriented events are coming to the Lincoln Park Zoo this spring and summer.

The zoo at 2001 N. Clark St. will host parties, runs, food- and drink-themed events, tours and more, according to an announcement.

The events:

Craft Brews at Lincoln Park Zoo

Visitors can sample more than 100 craft beers at the sixth annual Craft Brews beer festival 6-10 p.m. Saturday. It is hosted by Lincoln Park Zoo and Lou Dog Events.

Beer tasting stations will be set up throughout the zoo’s gardens during this after-hours, adults-only event.

Tickets are $55 for general admission and $65 for early access. Lincoln Park Zoo members get 10 percent off their purchase.

Second Saturday Garden Tours

Nature lovers can enjoy guided tours of the zoo’s plant life and ecosystems the second Saturday of each month through September. Dates are May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

Tours run 10-11 a.m. and are open to all ages.

Family Nights at the Lincoln Park Zoo

Families can enjoy the Lincoln Park zoo after-hours 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 31.

Family Nights features animal chats, free carousel and train rides, live music and dinner deals.

Entry is free for kids 10 and younger and $10 for anyone 11 and older. Lincoln Park Zoo members get 10 percent off.

Run for the Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual race is returning 7:30 a.m. June 5.

Runners can choose between chip-times, U.S.A. Track & Field-certified 5K and 10K courses that are flat, scenic and suited to people of all abilities, according to the zoo. The event will also feature a post-race celebration.

Participation is $25 for the kids course, $39 for the 5K track and $44 for the 10K track. Lincoln Park Zoo members get 10 percent off.

Zoo-ologie

The Lincoln Park Zoo’s signature fundraiser and cocktail party, Zoo-ologie, returns 6-10 p.m. June 9.

The cocktail party features an open bar, snacks from local restaurants, dancing, live music and a silent auction. People must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets cost $160 and are available now.

Adults Night Out: Pride Party

This LGBTQ-friendly 18-and-older party will feature drag queen bingo, a DJ set, animal chats, free carousel rides, lawn games, cash bars and food.

The Pride Party will happen 6:30-10 p.m. June 23.

Tickets are $15-$25 for early-bird general admission. Lincoln Park Zoo members get 10 percent off.

More information is available on the zoo’s website.

ZooBall: Birds of Paradise

The Women’s Board of the Lincoln Park Zoo will host a prestigious black-tie affair with dining, dancing and entertainment 6:30 p.m.-midnight July 15.

The ZooBall: Birds of Paradise celebrates the zoo’s Puerto Rican parrot conservation efforts and all of the zoo’s programs. Funds raised from the ball will go toward support for animal care and the zoo’s community and conservation initiatives.

The event is for adults 21 and older. Tickets cost $1,000. Tables are available for purchase and begin at $10,000.

Summer Wine Fest

Lincoln Park Zoo’s Summer Wine Fest will be held 6-9 p.m. July 29, featuring more than 50 varieties of wine from 20 wineries.

This 21-and-older event will feature wine, lush gardens, animal habitats and live music.

Tickets are $49 for general admission or $20 for a designated driver ticket. Lincoln Park Zoo members can buy tickets for $44.

Adults Night Out: Summer Block Party

This adults-only, after-hours night at the zoo will feature a block party-style celebration among its wildlife and gardens.

The Summer Block Party will happen 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets cost $15-$25 for early-bird general admission, and Lincoln Park Zoo members get 10 percent off.

