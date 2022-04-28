Skip to contents

Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lincoln Park Farmers Market Is Back On Saturday

New to the Lincoln Park Farmers Market this year is Albaik Tahini, Kavnia Coffee Company and Pickled Prince.

Jake Wittich
7:30 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2022
The Lincoln Park Farmers Market returns Saturday, April 30.
Provided/Lincoln Park Farmers Market
LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Farmers market returns for its 41st season this weekend.

The farmers market will be held rain or shine 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 19 in the Lincoln Park High School parking lot, 2001 N. Orchard St.

Founded in 1981, the market offers a roster local vendors, some of which rotate throughout the season, according to an announcement.

Vendors will offer locally produced goods, including baked and prepared foods, until farmers have crops they’re ready to sell, hopefully within the first two weeks of May, organizers said.

Opening day vendors:

The market is looking for volunteers to help with setup, operations and take-down each week. Youth, including high school students fulfilling community service hours, are welcome. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Elsa M. Jacobson at tlpfm41@gmail.com.

“In the past two years, despite the pandemic, this market has grown and flourished,” Alisa Baum, of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statement. “With an excellent array of vendors, The Lincoln Park Farmers Market is an asset to the community.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

