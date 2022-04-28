Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Five Iron Golf Opens In Lincoln Park With 11 Golf Simulators, Full-Service Bar

The new Five Iron Golf in Lincoln Park marks the company's third location in Chicago.

Jake Wittich
1:15 PM CDT on Apr 28, 2022
Five Iron Golf also has a full-service bar and restaurant area.
Provided/Five Iron Golf
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Popular indoor golfing bar and restaurant Five Iron Golf opened a location in Lincoln Park this week, bringing its mix of golf simulators, food and drinks to the neighborhood.

Five Iron Golf opened its third Chicago location Wednesday at 1000 W. North Ave.

The 13,150-square-foot operation has 11 TrackMan golf simulators with front-facing cameras in each bay for players to practice and play with instant video analysis, according to Five Iron Golf.

“Our mission is to make golf for everyone, and with the new Lincoln Park location, more people will be able to be introduced to, or enjoy, this fantastic sport in an approachable environment,” said co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nora Dunnan.

The location also features a full-service bar and restaurant with craft cocktails and draft beers.

Visits are $65 per hour during its peak times and $50 per hour during off-peak hours.

Five Iron Golf also has venues in The Loop and River North. The company opened in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park is open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Credit: Provided/Five Iron Golf
Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park has 11 TrackMan golf simulators.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Alderman’s Push To Expand Private Lot Booting Gets The Boot

Ald. Ariel Reboyras said he introduced the ordinance after former Ald. Joe Moore —now a lobbyist for a private booting company — asked him to.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
and
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
1 hour ago

Logan Square’s Comfort Station Selling Native Plant Kits Through May To Benefit Organization’s Programs

Comfort Station has teamed up with local growers to sell the $65-$85 kits, which each include a handful of plant varieties for different garden conditions.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Authors, Poets And Playwrights Headline Inaugural American Writers Festival

Fans of dozens of contemporary writers can enjoy discussion panels and author signings during the one-day event at American Writers Museum and Chicago Cultural Center.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Five Iron Golf Opens In Lincoln Park With 11 Golf Simulators, Full-Service Bar

The new Five Iron Golf in Lincoln Park marks the company's third location in Chicago.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
1:15 PM CDT

See more stories