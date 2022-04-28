Five Iron Golf Opens In Lincoln Park With 11 Golf Simulators, Full-Service Bar

LINCOLN PARK — Popular indoor golfing bar and restaurant Five Iron Golf opened a location in Lincoln Park this week, bringing its mix of golf simulators, food and drinks to the neighborhood.

Five Iron Golf opened its third Chicago location Wednesday at 1000 W. North Ave.

The 13,150-square-foot operation has 11 TrackMan golf simulators with front-facing cameras in each bay for players to practice and play with instant video analysis, according to Five Iron Golf.

“Our mission is to make golf for everyone, and with the new Lincoln Park location, more people will be able to be introduced to, or enjoy, this fantastic sport in an approachable environment,” said co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nora Dunnan.

The location also features a full-service bar and restaurant with craft cocktails and draft beers.

Visits are $65 per hour during its peak times and $50 per hour during off-peak hours.

Five Iron Golf also has venues in The Loop and River North. The company opened in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park is open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Credit: Provided/Five Iron Golf Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park has 11 TrackMan golf simulators.

