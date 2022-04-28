Skip to contents

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Englewood Nonprofits Partner For Open Mic Series Launching Friday

Anyone can come to the stage at Friday's #INTH3LAND, An Englewood Open Mic. Organizers will collect donations to support Englewood mutual aid efforts.

Maia McDonald
8:24 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2022
#INTH3LAND, An Englewood Open Mic is Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Englewood Peace Campus' Imagination House, at 6407 S. Honore St.
Provided
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — An open mic series for people looking to explore their creativity is launching this week in Englewood.

#INTH3LAND, An Englewood Open Mic, will feature performances where community members are encouraged to express themselves artistically. Anyone is welcome to participate. Adult subject matter is expected, organizers said.

The first open mic is 6-9 p.m. Friday at the I Grow Chicago Englewood Peace Campus Imagination House, 6407 S. Honore St. Admission is free.

The event will be hosted by Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney, a photographer and writer from the Chatham and Burnside area, and Jazstarr, a local poet and singer. Organizer and hip hop artist Heavy Crownz will perform.

The Abundant Chi Collective, which is co-sponsoring the event, will collect donations to support mutual aid efforts throughout Englewood. The organization is looking to raise at least $500 Friday. Those looking to donate online can do so via CashApp and Venmo.

Other sponsors include Unsocial Aesthetics, NeighborScapes and ImagineEnglewood If

