Andersonville Hosting Day Of Performances To Celebrate Of ‘Year Of Chicago Dance’

ANDERSONVILLE — A special kind of dance party is coming to Andersonville this weekend.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Let’s Dance Andersonville!, an outdoor dance party to celebrate the city’s designation of 2022 as the Year of Chicago Dance, according to a news release. People can enjoy music and performances at the free event 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday on Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue.

Trey Elder, of music group Quiet Pterodactyl, will serve as emcee and the event’s “music mix master guru.” Photographer Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth will also have Let’s Dance Andersonville! photos available for download on her website after the event.

Some portions of the event will be livestreamed on dance store Chicago Dance Supply’s Facebook page.

The schedule:

More information about the 2022 Year of Chicago Dance can be found online.

