Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lincoln Park Mansion Built For Titanic Survivor Opens For Tours In May

Adler on the Park was built in 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. It was just renovated for the first time since 1946 by a team of 40 designers.

Jake Wittich
7:45 AM CDT on Apr 28, 2022
Adler on the Park, 2700 N. Lakeview Ave.
Provided
LINCOLN PARK — A Lincoln Park mansion built more than a century ago opens to the public next month after a five-year restoration project.

Adler on the Park, a 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., was built in 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson and her children. The home was recently remodeled for the first time since 1946 by a team of 40 interior designers, who were each assigned a room to overhaul.

Michael Hershenson Architects served as the project’s lead architect, according to the announcement.

“It has been an exciting and fulfilling project to bring this home back to the residential market after so many years,” said Leigh-Anne Kazma, Adler on the Park Showcase House organizer. “Adler on the Park is a historic treasure within Lincoln Park and Chicago. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this new chapter for the home during the house tours, and hope that potential buyers will have the opportunity to see all the amenities and comfort that this home can offer.”

The mansion was declared a historic landmark in 2016 and has been split into two luxury homes that feature many of the original details and character of the home against contemporary updates, according to Adler on the Park.

People can tour the mansion every weekend throughout May, beginning Sunday, according to a news release. The tours are ticketed and cost $65.

Tours are available in time slots 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, including 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Memorial Day.

More information on the tours is available at Adler on the Park’s website.

Credit: Provided
Adler on the Park was built in 1817 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

