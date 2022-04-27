Skip to contents

Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Mixed-Use Building On Division Street In Wicker Park Gets City Council Approval

The building will include residences and 900 square feet of retail space near the busy Damen and Division intersection.

Quinn Myers
2:00 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2022
A proposed four-story mixed use development at 1912 W. Division St. in Wicker Park
Provided

WICKER PARK — A four-story development is bringing seven residential units to Division Street in Wicker Park.

Developer Elk Enterprises received City Council approval Wednesday for a zoning change for a mixed-use building on an empty lot at 1912 W. Division St., sandwiched between Red Square Spa and Milk & Honey cafe.

The building will include about 900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, according to attorney Sylvia Michas, who is representing owner Angelo Laskaris.

One residential unit will be constructed on the first floor behind the retail space. Each additional floor will have two, two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the city.

The building will not include any parking spaces because developers would not be able to provide access to parking via a nearby alley, Michas said at a zoning committee meeting Tuesday. Developers also asked to forgo onsite parking because it is about a half-mile away from the Division Street Blue Line.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
The currently empty lot at 1912 W. Division St., where a developer wants to construct a four-story mixed use building

Quinn Myers

