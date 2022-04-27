Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Fulton Market Development With Apartments, Hotel Rooms, Office and Retail Space Gets City Council Approval

The three-pronged development on Green Street will including a hotel, residential, office and retail space.

Melody Mercado
3:00 PM CDT on Apr 27, 2022
The three pronged development will feature hotel, residential, office and retail space.
FULTON MARKET — A 36-story mixed-use building with residences, hotel, shops and offices is coming to Fulton Market with plans to begin construction this fall.

The three-pronged development, spearheaded by CRG and Shapack Partners, will be located at the old Bridgford Foods plant location at 170 N. Green St. The City Council approved a rezoning application Wednesday to allow for construction.

One tower will be dedicated to 275 residential units; 55 of those will be rented at reduced rates, according to city documents. The hotel portion will include 150 rooms, while the additional space will be dedicated to retail and a 12-story office wing.

More details will be shared in the coming months as the project gets underway, CRG representatives said.

Credit: CRG
Construction on 170 N. Green St. is expected to start this fall.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods.

Melody Mercado

