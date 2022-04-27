Fulton Market Development With Apartments, Hotel Rooms, Office and Retail Space Gets City Council Approval

- Credibility:
FULTON MARKET — A 36-story mixed-use building with residences, hotel, shops and offices is coming to Fulton Market with plans to begin construction this fall.
The three-pronged development, spearheaded by CRG and Shapack Partners, will be located at the old Bridgford Foods plant location at 170 N. Green St. The City Council approved a rezoning application Wednesday to allow for construction.
One tower will be dedicated to 275 residential units; 55 of those will be rented at reduced rates, according to city documents. The hotel portion will include 150 rooms, while the additional space will be dedicated to retail and a 12-story office wing.
More details will be shared in the coming months as the project gets underway, CRG representatives said.
