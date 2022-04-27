Family Of Back Of The Yards Mom Found Dead In Chicago River Fundraising For Her Funeral

BACK OF THE YARDS — The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead last week in the Chicago River is raising money to pay for her funeral.

Relatives of Karina Peña Alanis launched a GoFundMe this week to memorialize the mother of three, who was missing nearly two weeks before authorities found her body Friday morning in Pilsen. The fundraiser had collected about $6,400 as of Wednesday morning, with a goal of $12,000.

“Karina being a good person, simple, [helpful], generous and much more leaves us with a big void in our hearts that can never be replaced,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe. “For everyone who knew Karina and knew the type of person she was, we ask that she be remembered as a great woman and mother who fought through many obstacles in her life and always tried to remain strong.”

Relatives could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police said Peña Alanis was last seen April 7 near South Wood and West 43rd streets in Back of the Yards.

Officers found her body about 7:50 a.m. Friday in the water in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue. The cause of her death was not determined as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

