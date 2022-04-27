City Council Approves Massive Warehouse And Distribution Center At Former Peoples Gas Site Near Goose Island

GOOSE ISLAND — City Council has green lit a plan to build an expansive distribution center just west of the Chicago River on Goose Island.

Logistics Property Company, LLC sought a zoning change to build the complex at a former Peoples Gas site and production facility at 1215-1265 W. Division St.

Bordered by Division Street to the north, Elston Avenue to the east, and Metra tracks to the west, the 11-acre development will include two warehouse levels, each with floor plans of more than 250,000 square feet.

The site will also include up to 50,000 square feet of office space and a multi-story parking garage, according to plans submitted to the city.

“We like the strategic location of this, nestled against I-90/94 and the Metra lines,” Aaron Martell, a vice president at Logistics Property Company, said at a Plan Commission meeting last week. “We think that this area is underserved in terms of industrial supply, and we think this will be a great project that will allow for existing users and tenants within Goose Island … to grow and stay in the North Branch corridor.”

The site is a “speculative” facility, and does not yet have a tenant. But Martell said he expects the warehouse to create 600-800 full-time jobs.

Semi-trucks will enter the site on either Division Street or Elston Avenue, depending on which level of the facility they’re going to, said Will Freve, a vice president at the company. All trucks will exit the facility on Elston, he said.

The site will also feature a pedestrian bridge from the parking garage to the warehouse facility.

“All employee cars, loading vehicles and pedestrian traffic are intentionally separated from the onsite operations for safety,” Freve said.

Formerly a gas production site, the property has undergone “substantial environmental remediation,” according to a Department of Planning presentation.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward encompasses the site, said last week he supports the project in part because it could act as overflow parking for the nearby Salt Shed music venue, which will begin hosting concerts this summer.

“It would give them an opportunity to have more parking when they have different venues going on in the area. So I thought that would be a win-win for both sides, they can make a little dough off of those patrons but also Morton can help clear our streets and traffic up with accessory parking,” Burnett said.

Credit: Provided Site map for a proposed distribution center at 1237 W. Division St. near Goose Island

Credit: Provided Rendering for a proposed distribution center at 1237 W. Division St. near Goose Island

