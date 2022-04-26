Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bronzeville, Near South Side

Silver Room Block Party — Now A Ticketed, Two-Day Festival — Moving From Hyde Park To Oakwood Beach

After five years and two pandemic cancelations in Hyde Park, the popular block party returns July 16-17 at a new location: Oakwood Beach. Early bird passes start at $30.

Maxwell Evans
10:31 AM CDT on Apr 26, 2022
A previous Silver Room Block Party.
Silver Room Block Party
  • Credibility:

OAKLAND — The Silver Room Block Party, which has showcased house music, visual arts and foods from numerous cultures for nearly two decades, returns in July with big changes after two years off due to the pandemic.

This year’s block party will be held noon-10 p.m. July 16-17 at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive. A free, one-day event since its inception, the party is now a ticketed, two-day festival, with early-bird passes going on sale at noon Wednesday. Details of the block party’s return were first reported by The TRiiBE.

One-day tickets are $30, while two-day passes are $50. Ticket prices will rise as performers are announced in the coming weeks, and capacity is capped at 20,000 attendees per day. To buy tickets, click here.

“There’s no way I can afford to cover a party for 20,000 people,” said Eric Williams, owner of the Silver Room at 1506 E. 53rd St. “If you’ve come over the last 16 years, you already know it’s going to be more than worth whatever we’re charging.”

The festival will feature several stages, Williams said.

Live music and DJs will be showcased with a focus on house music, while event sponsor Lululemon — which opened a 53rd Street storefront one block from the Silver Room in November — will host a health and wellness pavilion with yoga, fitness and lectures.

There will also be a design pavilion featuring Black architects and designers, space for visual art, a food court and a kids area, Williams said.

Oakwood Beach “is going to be such a beautiful backdrop” for the block party, offering a blend of the “urban setting” 53rd Street and Wicker Park provided in years past with the natural beauty of the beach, Williams said.

It will also offer more room to breathe, as 53rd Street “got so crowded we could barely even move around” when the last party was held in 2019, he said. An estimated 40,000 people attended that year.

“At the end of the night [during the] last block party, I was trying to get into my own store and I literally couldn’t,” Williams said.

A two-year pandemic hiatus will likely increase demand, so “there’s no way we would be able to pull this off on the street,” he said. “Now we can do it in a way that’s more controlled, and it’s a safer environment, honestly.”

Beyond coronavirus concerns, Williams canceled last year’s block party as he was busy preparing to open the Bronzeville Winery at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The winery, which opened last week, will likely host events during the run-up to the party, he said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People enjoy the unseasonably warm weather at Oakwood Beach on March 21, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Silver Room Block Party — Now A Ticketed, Two-Day Festival — Moving From Hyde Park To Oakwood Beach

After five years and two pandemic cancelations in Hyde Park, the popular block party returns July 16-17 at a new location: Oakwood Beach. Early bird passes start at $30.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Maxwell Evans
53 minutes ago

Labor Unions Slam Chicago’s Casino Plans, Demand A Living Wage For Workers

None of the three casino finalists have signed a labor agreement with the city's powerful unions, leaders said. City officials also revealed they're trying to get more up-front cash from a casino to help with the 2023 budget.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Jones College Prep’s Controversial Principal Will Stay After CPS Boss Rejects Vote To Fire Him

The local school council at Jones voted last month to begin the process of removing Joseph Powers. But CPS CEO Pedro Martinez cited insufficient evidence to fire him.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

South Side Nuns Find Their Rhythm — And A Sense Of Community — At Beverly Line Dancing Class

Dominican sisters Diane Boutet and Jean Matijosaitis said God watches over them as they slide in dance class.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories