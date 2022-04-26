Get SAUCED At This Free Pop-Up Night Market Returning To The West Loop Next Month

FULTON MARKET — SAUCED Night Market, a pop-up dedicated to emerging chefs and artists, is coming back next month for two nights in the West Loop.

SAUCED hosts four markets annually. This year’s Spring Night Market brings back all the bells and whistles missing since the start of the pandemic, including the return of the market’s live art installation.

The Spring Night Market will be 5-10 p.m. May 13-14 at House of Vans, 113 N. Elizabeth St. The market is free to guests of all ages.

Chicago artists Natalie Clare and Diosa will spend both nights collaborating on a spray-painted 16-foot mural that will be on display for the duration of event, said SAUCED founder Sarah Freeman.

“They pretty much have total creative control, so I have no idea what they’re going to do, but I’m sure it’s going to be beautiful,” Freeman said.

Forty-five vendors will be featured across two nights with everything from small-batch soaps, handmade screenprints, vintage clothing, gourmet chocolate and street art available for purchase, according to a news release.

The market’s spring vendors include Tamest Rebel, Her & Ziba, CandleTit, Chicago Queer Creations, No Wrong Answers, Tiger Moth Goods, Einnim, Welcome 2 The Jungle and Alue Design with food from Zeitlin’s Deli, Bau Bao Treats, Paulie Gee’s and Bon Bon Bon.

This year’s spring market will debut at least a dozen vendors. Freeman credits this to an influx of businesses started during the pandemic.

“It’s always exciting to have that really fun combination of these vendors that are going to be there for the first time and then vendors that have been with us for you know, five years,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

An RSVP is required here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: