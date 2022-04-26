Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Get SAUCED At This Free Pop-Up Night Market Returning To The West Loop Next Month

The Spring Night Market will take place May 13-14 at House of Vans and will include 45 local vendors.

Melody Mercado
7:41 AM CDT on Apr 26, 2022
Previous SAUCED night market at House of Vans.
Jim Vondruska
  • Credibility:

FULTON MARKET — SAUCED Night Market, a pop-up dedicated to emerging chefs and artists, is coming back next month for two nights in the West Loop.

SAUCED hosts four markets annually. This year’s Spring Night Market brings back all the bells and whistles missing since the start of the pandemic, including the return of the market’s live art installation.

The Spring Night Market will be 5-10 p.m. May 13-14 at House of Vans, 113 N. Elizabeth St. The market is free to guests of all ages.

Chicago artists Natalie Clare and Diosa will spend both nights collaborating on a spray-painted 16-foot mural that will be on display for the duration of event, said SAUCED founder Sarah Freeman.

“They pretty much have total creative control, so I have no idea what they’re going to do, but I’m sure it’s going to be beautiful,” Freeman said.

Forty-five vendors will be featured across two nights with everything from small-batch soaps, handmade screenprints, vintage clothing, gourmet chocolate and street art available for purchase, according to a news release.

The market’s spring vendors include Tamest Rebel, Her & Ziba, CandleTit, Chicago Queer Creations, No Wrong Answers, Tiger Moth Goods, Einnim, Welcome 2 The Jungle and Alue Design with food from Zeitlin’s Deli, Bau Bao Treats, Paulie Gee’s and Bon Bon Bon.

This year’s spring market will debut at least a dozen vendors. Freeman credits this to an influx of businesses started during the pandemic.

“It’s always exciting to have that really fun combination of these vendors that are going to be there for the first time and then vendors that have been with us for you know, five years,” Freeman said. “It’s going to be a great time.”

An RSVP is required here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

Silver Room Block Party — Now A Ticketed, Two-Day Festival — Moving From Hyde Park To Oakwood Beach

After five years and two pandemic cancelations in Hyde Park, the popular block party returns July 16-17 at a new location: Oakwood Beach. Early bird passes start at $30.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Maxwell Evans
55 minutes ago

Labor Unions Slam Chicago’s Casino Plans, Demand A Living Wage For Workers

None of the three casino finalists have signed a labor agreement with the city's powerful unions, leaders said. City officials also revealed they're trying to get more up-front cash from a casino to help with the 2023 budget.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Jones College Prep’s Controversial Principal Will Stay After CPS Boss Rejects Vote To Fire Him

The local school council at Jones voted last month to begin the process of removing Joseph Powers. But CPS CEO Pedro Martinez cited insufficient evidence to fire him.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

South Side Nuns Find Their Rhythm — And A Sense Of Community — At Beverly Line Dancing Class

Dominican sisters Diane Boutet and Jean Matijosaitis said God watches over them as they slide in dance class.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories