Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Do Division 2022 Lineup Includes Tune-Yards, Ric Wilson, Torres And More For First In-Person Fest Since 2019

Hosted by the West Town Chamber of Commerce, Do Division runs June 3-5 on Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street.

Quinn Myers
2:07 PM CDT on Apr 26, 2022
Do Division Street Fest is an annual festival presented by the West Town Chamber of Commerce.
Facebook/Provided
WICKER PARK — Do Division Street Fest is returning in-person to Wicker Park this June for the first time since 2019, featuring 30 bands and musicians.

Hosted by the West Town Chamber of Commerce, Do Division runs June 3-5 on Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street.

Performers include experimental pop musician Tune-Yards, local hip hop artist Ric Wilson and indie singer-songwriter Torres, among other local and touring acts. The lineup is programmed by neighborhood venues Subterranean and the Empty Bottle.

Street vendors and local businesses will operate booths throughout the festival. Do Division is free with a $10 donation, which benefits the West Town Chamber, Friends of Pritzker School and the LaSalle II PTO.

Do Division and West Fest, also organized by the West Town Chamber, were canceled in 2020, instead offering live-streamed performances. They were canceled again in 2021. The city had cleared outdoor festivals to return during a dip in coronavirus cases but the green light came too late for Do Division to make necessary arrangements.

Here’s the full musical lineup:

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

