‘Bridgerton Experience’ Transforms South Side Tennis Center Into Queen Charlotte’s Royal Ball

WASHINGTON PARK — Queen Charlotte has invited “Bridgerton” fans across Chicago to attend her series of galas, which will be held on the South Side through the spring.

“The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” an immersive event based on the hit Netflix show, opened last week and runs Tuesday-Sunday through June 12.

A violinist performs amongst attendees of Queen Charlotte’s ball, an immersive experience based on the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

Attendees engage with actors during an interactive show, enjoy dancers and a string quartet and can visit the Modiste, a painting studio and other parts of the series that have been brought into reality.

The events take place at XS Tennis Village, 5336 S. State St. in Washington Park, which has been transformed into a royal London ballroom circa 1813. Attendees must be at least 18, or at least 16 if accompanied by an adult.

General admission tickets are $49, while $85 VIP tickets include a glass of champagne and dedicated seating. Costumes or formalwear are encouraged, but not required. To buy tickets, click here.

Chicago is one of four cities selected to host the soirées, alongside Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Montréal.

“The Bridgerton Experience” is organized by event company Fever; series creator and south suburban native Shonda Rhimes‘ production company, Shondaland; and Netflix, which also held live events for its series “Stranger Things” and “Money Heist.”

“Bridgerton’s” eight-episode second season was released on Netflix in March. The series is already locked in for at least two more seasons.

For more information on the Bridgerton Experience, visit the event’s website.

Credit: Provided Live musicians perform at the Bridgerton Experience.

