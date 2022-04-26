Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

‘Bridgerton Experience’ Transforms South Side Tennis Center Into Queen Charlotte’s Royal Ball

Galas featuring settings from Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix series, live music and dance and period-accurate performers have turned XS Tennis Village into an 1800s London ballroom through June 12.

Maxwell Evans
8:14 AM CDT on Apr 26, 2022
Performers dance during the Bridgerton Experience live show, which runs through June 12 at XS Tennis Village, 5336 S. State St. in Washington Park.
Provided
  • Credibility:

WASHINGTON PARK — Queen Charlotte has invited “Bridgerton” fans across Chicago to attend her series of galas, which will be held on the South Side through the spring.

“The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” an immersive event based on the hit Netflix show, opened last week and runs Tuesday-Sunday through June 12.

A violinist performs amongst attendees of Queen Charlotte’s ball, an immersive experience based on the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

Attendees engage with actors during an interactive show, enjoy dancers and a string quartet and can visit the Modiste, a painting studio and other parts of the series that have been brought into reality.

The events take place at XS Tennis Village, 5336 S. State St. in Washington Park, which has been transformed into a royal London ballroom circa 1813. Attendees must be at least 18, or at least 16 if accompanied by an adult.

General admission tickets are $49, while $85 VIP tickets include a glass of champagne and dedicated seating. Costumes or formalwear are encouraged, but not required. To buy tickets, click here.

Chicago is one of four cities selected to host the soirées, alongside Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Montréal.

“The Bridgerton Experience” is organized by event company Fever; series creator and south suburban native Shonda Rhimes‘ production company, Shondaland; and Netflix, which also held live events for its series “Stranger Things” and “Money Heist.”

“Bridgerton’s” eight-episode second season was released on Netflix in March. The series is already locked in for at least two more seasons.

For more information on the Bridgerton Experience, visit the event’s website.

Credit: Provided
Live musicians perform at the Bridgerton Experience.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maxwell Evans

Read More:

The Latest

Silver Room Block Party — Now A Ticketed, Two-Day Festival — Moving From Hyde Park To Oakwood Beach

After five years and two pandemic cancelations in Hyde Park, the popular block party returns July 16-17 at a new location: Oakwood Beach. Early bird passes start at $30.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Maxwell Evans
57 minutes ago

Labor Unions Slam Chicago’s Casino Plans, Demand A Living Wage For Workers

None of the three casino finalists have signed a labor agreement with the city's powerful unions, leaders said. City officials also revealed they're trying to get more up-front cash from a casino to help with the 2023 budget.

Citywide
Melody Mercado
1 hour ago

Jones College Prep’s Controversial Principal Will Stay After CPS Boss Rejects Vote To Fire Him

The local school council at Jones voted last month to begin the process of removing Joseph Powers. But CPS CEO Pedro Martinez cited insufficient evidence to fire him.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

South Side Nuns Find Their Rhythm — And A Sense Of Community — At Beverly Line Dancing Class

Dominican sisters Diane Boutet and Jean Matijosaitis said God watches over them as they slide in dance class.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories