Waldos Forever Fest Canceled After Fire Breaks Out Across The Street In Andersonville

CHICAGO — Pot-friendly street party Waldos Forever Fest has been canceled after a large fire broke out near where the event was supposed to be held Saturday.

The fire happened about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of North Clark Street, according to the Fire Department. One person was hospitalized. Photos show the fire occurred in what appeared to be a pop-up COVID-19 testing site; it threatened to spread to other buildings, but firemen were able to stop it from progressing, according to tweets.

The “main body of fire” was put out by 9 a.m. The cause of the fire is still being determined, a spokesman said. Further details were not immediately available.

The fire derailed Waldos Forever Fest, which was supposed to return to the 5000 block of North Clark Street after two years of going quiet due to the pandemic. This was going to be the first Waldos fest since pot was legalized in Illinois.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Firemen battle a fire at 5000 N. Clark St. in Andersonville on the early morning of April 23, 2022.

Dispensary 33, which organizes the festival, announced the event’s cancellation online and in emails. Its Andersonville shop is also closed for the day, though its West Loop location remains open.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce Waldos Forever Fest 2022 is canceled and Dispensary 33’s Andersonville location is closed today due to a large fire that broke out across the street from the dispensary late last night/early this morning,” according to a Dispensary 33 email. “Thank you to the Chicago Fire Department for their fast and brave work to keep people safe this morning.”

The festival was supposed to feature Junglepussy and Sudan Archives as music headliners, with performances from Bambi Banks-Couleé, Mom Jeans and Lucy Stoole. There were going to be “cannabis-forward” vendors and local food options.

On Saturday afternoon, Dispensary 33 announced a makeup show happening Saturday night featuring some performers from the canceled street fest.

Sudan Archives and Jessy Lanza will perform at the Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., starting at 5 p.m., doors at 4 p.m. More performers will be announced throughout the day and tickets are $10. Find out more here.

Sad to say Waldos Forever Fest is canceled and our Andersonville location is closed for the day due to a fire across the street. We're just glad everyone is safe – sending love to Andersonville💜 — DISPENSARY 33 (@Dispensary33) April 23, 2022

3-11 alarm 5000 N Clark Street, all companies working, one (1) civilian transported yellow to Weiss Hospital (2) pic.twitter.com/Sz2mjf9K2o — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 23, 2022

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Fire Department battles a 3-11 fire at 5000 N. Clark St. in Andersonville on the early morning of April 23, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Fire Department battles a 3-11 fire at 5000 N. Clark St. in Andersonville on the early morning of April 23, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Fire Department battles a 3-11 fire at 5000 N. Clark St. in Andersonville on the early morning of April 23, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The terra cotta ornamentation is charred as Chicago Fire Department battles a 3-11 fire at 5000 N. Clark St. in Andersonville on the early morning of April 23, 2022.

