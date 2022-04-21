Miko’s Italian Ice Opens For The Season Friday

LOGAN SQUARE — One of the surest signs of spring is upon us: Popular Italian ice spot Miko’s opens for the season Friday.

Neighbors can grab Miko’s Italian ice starting noon Friday. Both Miko’s locations — one in Logan Square at 2236 N. Sacramento Ave. and the other in Irving Park at 4125 N. Kimball Ave. — will be open until 6 p.m. on opening day.

Those hours will continue through April. Starting in May, Miko’s will be open noon-9 p.m. The family business will stay open an hour later, until 10 p.m., in June, July and August.

Lemon, mango, coconut, strawberry, raspberry, banana chip, passion fruit and horchata flavors will be available for opening weekend.

This year, the Miko’s crew is offering 14 flavors per day, up from the usual 12. The change means favorite flavors like horchata, along with new flavors, will make the menu more often, owner Zach Roombos said in an email.

This year is the 25th anniversary of Miko’s, which has been offering walk-up service since 1997. The Italian ice spot is celebrating with buttons while supplies last.

