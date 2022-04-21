Looking To Get Involved This Earth Day? Here’s A List Of Cleanups And More On The Southwest Side

PILSEN — Parks and neighborhood groups across the Southwest Side are hosting community cleanups and activities Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.

Block Club rounded up the local events so neighbors can participate.

Here are a few:

25th Ward Office Cleanup

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez’s office is hosting its last in a series of four ward cleanups 10 a.m. Saturday at 18th Street and Blue Island Avenue in Pilsen. To register to volunteer, go here. The office is providing gloves and trash bags.

Dvorak Park Clean-Up and Activities

There’s a park cleanup scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Dvorak Park, 1119 W. Cullerton St. Following that, the Dvorak Park Community Council is hosting activities, including nature programs, making seed bombs, planting flowers and more.

McKinley Park Cleanup and Market

The Park District and McKinley Park Community Council is looking for volunteers to come to McKinley’s namesake park for a cleanup 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday at 2210 W. Pershing Road. To register to volunteer, go here.

Along with the cleanup, there will be an Earth Day Market at the park 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the field house with local vendors, music and arts and crafts.

Help Out With Little Village Environmental Justice Organization’s Urban Farm

Little Village Environmental Justice Organization is seeking people to help with its urban farm 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at La Villita Farm, 2800 S. Sacramento Ave. People can park and enter through the parking lot at 31st Street and Albany Avenue.

The group is moving wood chips and compost to build crop rows. Water, snacks, tools and gloves will be provided, but folks can bring their own as well in case the group runs out.

Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza Cleanup

La Casa Norte and Increase The Peace are hosting a cleanup 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday at Manuel Perez Jr. Plaza in Little Village, 4345 W. 26th St.

