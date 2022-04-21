Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Lincoln Park Zoo-ologie Fundraiser Returns In June, Raising Money For Animal Care With A Night Of ‘Lavish Fun’

The Zoo-ologie fundraiser on June 9 will feature an open bar, bites from local restaurants, dancing, lilve music and a silent auction.

Jake Wittich
7:44 AM CDT on Apr 21, 2022
The Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park's signature fundraiser, Zoo-ologie, returns this June.
Provided/Lincoln Park Zoo
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Zoo’s signature fundraiser and cocktail party, Zoo-ologie, is returning this June — and tickets are on sale.

This year’s Zoo-ologie will happen 6-10 p.m. June 9 at Café Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Proceeds from the event will help the zoo meet its greatest needs, which range from animal care to conservation.

The event is organized by the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo, a long-running young professionals board of about 120 members who works to support the zoo in its efforts.

“Lincoln Park Zoo is an important part of the community, connecting people with nature and inspiring discovery amongst children and adults alike,” Auxiliary Board President Kristin Baranack said in a statement. “Come out and enjoy an evening of lavish fun, as well as supporting Chicago’s free zoo and making an impact.”

The party will feature an open bar, bites from local restaurants, dancing, live music and a silent auction. The event will overlook the native prairie ecosystem of the zoo’s Nature Boardwalk, which is backdropped by the city skyline.

Advance general admission tickets cost $160 and are available online.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Rainbow Beach Piping Plover Leaves South Side For Her ‘Usual Spot’ In Michigan, Birders Say

After a brief South Side stop, Of,bY:X,G was seen Wednesday morning "in her usual spot" at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
and
Kelly Bauer
30 minutes ago

Chicago Area’s Air Pollution Is Among The Worst In The U.S., New Analysis Finds

Metro Chicago ranks 16th in smog pollution and 22nd in year-round particle pollution out of more than 200 metro areas studied, according to the American Lung Association.

Citywide
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

Logan Square Affordable Housing Project Encuentro Square Near 606 Trail Gets Key City Approval

Construction on the first phase, which will bring 89 affordable apartments to the area, is expected to begin this summer. The years-long project aims to stop displacement in the rapidly gentrifying area.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Monty’s Back! Montrose Beach’s Beloved Piping Plover Patriarch Has Been Spotted In Chicago

There's no sign of Monty's longtime mate, Rose, yet, but the two have been coming to Montrose Beach since 2019 to raise chicks.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories