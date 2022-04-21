Lincoln Park Zoo-ologie Fundraiser Returns In June, Raising Money For Animal Care With A Night Of ‘Lavish Fun’

LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Zoo’s signature fundraiser and cocktail party, Zoo-ologie, is returning this June — and tickets are on sale.

This year’s Zoo-ologie will happen 6-10 p.m. June 9 at Café Brauer at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Proceeds from the event will help the zoo meet its greatest needs, which range from animal care to conservation.

The event is organized by the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo, a long-running young professionals board of about 120 members who works to support the zoo in its efforts.

“Lincoln Park Zoo is an important part of the community, connecting people with nature and inspiring discovery amongst children and adults alike,” Auxiliary Board President Kristin Baranack said in a statement. “Come out and enjoy an evening of lavish fun, as well as supporting Chicago’s free zoo and making an impact.”

The party will feature an open bar, bites from local restaurants, dancing, live music and a silent auction. The event will overlook the native prairie ecosystem of the zoo’s Nature Boardwalk, which is backdropped by the city skyline.

Advance general admission tickets cost $160 and are available online.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

