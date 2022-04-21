Skip to contents

Jarvis Square Artisan Market Returns To Rogers Park This Month

The craft fair will set up in the Jarvis Square's outdoor pedestrian space monthly through November.

Joe Ward
8:50 AM CDT on Apr 21, 2022
Jarvis Square's expanded outdoor dining program has closed Jarvis Avenue, angering some nearby businesses.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park craft fair that got its start last year is returning with monthly events through the fall.

The Jarvis Square Artisan Market will make its 2022 debut 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30 at Jarvis and Greenview avenues. Like last year, the market will bring craft and art vendors to the street, along with live music and food.

The market exclusively hosts local vendors who create art and crafts, organizers said.

The fest will be on a portion of Jarvis Avenue that was closed to car traffic as part of the Chicago Alfresco program, which gives businesses more space to serve customers outdoors.

Last year, businesses in Jarvis Square took advantage of the outdoor space by hosting pop-up fairs, including the summer market and a holiday craft fair. Both events will return this year.

The artisan market will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19.

Vendors interested in participating in the event can email charmersartisans@gmail.com. For more information on the market, click here.

