Here’s Where You Can Get Free Gas During Willie Wilson’s Giveaway Saturday

Wilson will give away $1 million in gas starting 7 a.m. Saturday. His organizers have asked people to not line up overnight.

Kelly Bauer
12:58 PM CDT on Apr 21, 2022
Shanika Hull pumps her car with gas at the BP on 31st/Halsted, where some drivers went thinking it was a part of Dr. Willie Wilson’s second gas giveaway event on March 24, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — Willie Wilson is hosting another gas giveaway Saturday at more than 25 locations in the city and suburbs.

Wilson will give away $1 million in gas starting 7 a.m. Saturday. His organizers have asked people to not line up overnight.

Here are the locations:

  • Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
  • Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road
  • Super Save, 6659 S. Halsted
  • Super Save, 11100 S. State St.
  • Mobil, 2801 S. Pulaski Road
  • Mobil, 603 S. Independence Blvd.
  • BP, 7600 S. South Chicago Ave.
  • The Ruox, 7051 S. Western Ave.
  • BP, 101 N. Western Ave.
  • Clark, 1952 W. Garfield Blvd.
  • Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
  • Marathon, 340 Sacramento Blvd.
  • Shell, 5230 S. Western Ave.
  • Golo, 1958 W. 47th St.
  • BP, 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.
  • Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

Suburban locations:

  • Mobil, 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston
  • Super Save, 101 W. Madison in Maywood
  • BP, 667 E. Sibley in Dolton
  • BP, 5149 W. 79th St. in Burbank
  • BP, 16701 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park
  • Shell, 4804 Butterfield Road in Hillside
  • Citgo, 11900 S. Marshfield Ave. in Calumet Park
  • Mobil, 5800 W. Cermak Road in Cicero
  • Phillips, 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park
  • Shell, 5630 St. Charles in Berkely
  • Shell, 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park
  • Sav A Stop, 300 E. North Ave. in Northlake

Wilson announced the giveaway — his third in recent weeks — at a Tuesday news conference, saying he wants to help people as gas prices remain high.

Wilson said he’ll also ask Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to waive gas taxes for the giveaway.

The announcement comes just a week after Wilson announced he’s running for mayor, a widely expected move after he grabbed headlines nationally for the other gas giveaways. The millionaire said he gave away $1.2 million at the two events.

Political watchdogs have raised questions about Wilson hosting another giveaway while he’s running for mayor, according to a Tribune report from Gregory Pratt and Shanzeh Ahmad.

“You could certainly see where reasonable observers might think it comes close to vote-buying, but there’s nothing in the law that prohibits it if it’s properly disclosed and candidates aren’t pretty explicitly soliciting or ‘influencing’ votes,” Alisa Kaplan, executive director of Reform for Illinois, told the Tribune.

Wilson dismissed concerns over the giveaways during Tuesday’s announcements, saying he has a long history of charitable work and philanthrophy.

The prior giveaways left Chicagoans divided: Some drivers said they appreciated the help as gas prices stay at record highs, while others said the long lines for the giveaways clogged traffic.

After chaos during the first giveaway, government agencies stepped in to help the second one run smoother. It was not immediately clear if they’ll also be used for this third giveaway.

After the giveaways, Lightfoot announced the city would give away gas cards and CTA passes to help with the gas price crisis. She said she wasn’t inspired by Wilson.

