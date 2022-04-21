Skip to contents

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Here’s How To Help Beautify South Shore To Mark Earth Day Saturday

The Central South Shore Area Council is working with other organizations for cleanups Saturday on the Far South Side.

Maia McDonald
7:51 AM CDT on Apr 21, 2022
A sign for South Shore along 71st Street on Aug. 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

SOUTH SHORE — The Central South Shore Area Council is partnering with South Side organizations for a series of Earth Day events. 

The nonprofit plans to gather at South Side locations on Saturday to clean up Chicago’s south coast, according to the group’s Facebook page. Those looking to get their hands dirty and connect with nature for the annual event are encouraged to attend at least one of four activities on Earth Day. 

  • 11 a.m.-noon: Avalon Park, 85th and East End. School and residential cleanup. Contact Lisa at lcdcyn@aol.com for more information.
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Calumet Heights, 95th and Stoney Island. Community cleanup. Contact Dean at dean@deancantave.com for more information.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation will supply cleaning materials for the event, including rakes, shovels, brushes and trash bags.

“We just want to encourage all of our neighbors in South Shore to come out and enjoy fellowship with one another and help clean up our area,” said Nathan Williams, vice president of the Central South Shore Area Council.

