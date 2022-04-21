Fulton Market Hotel Tower, Edgewater Apartments Up For Plan Commission Approval

Get more in-depth, daily coverage of Chicago politics at The Daily Line.

CITY HALL — A proposal for yet another new Fulton Market high-rise, new apartment complexes in Edgewater and Logan Square and a smattering of new shipping warehouses proposed across the city are set for approval by a key city commission on Thursday.

A joint proposal by Clayco subsidiary CRG and prolific Fulton Market developer Jeff Shapack to build a 40-story mixed-use tower at 170 N. Green St. in the 27th Ward is the largest plan set to come before the Chicago Plan Commission during its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The developers plan to add to the Fulton Market construction boom by razing the vacant former Bridgford Foods plant and in its place building a 465-foot tower with 275 homes, 150 hotel keys and office space — all atop about 37,000 square feet of retail space on the first two floors of the building. The building would rise between the existing Hoxton Hotel and the 495-foot apartment tower under construction at 900 W. Randolph St.

Following a series of community meetings and input from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development, the development team offered to “simplify” its front façade and remove a bridge that would have hung over a “mews” public plaza facing Green Street, according to a planning department presentation set to be given Thursday.

The building is also designed to include a 5,900-square-foot rooftop deck and a 4,000-square-foot terrace deck, the presentation shows.

It will include 235 parking spaces, far more than the number required under the city’s transit-oriented development ordinance, and 97 bicycle parking spaces.

In keeping with the city’s Affordable Requirements Ordinance, the developers will rent 55 units — or 20 percent of the total — at reduced rents. The affordable units will include 14 studio apartments, 23 one-bedrooms and 18 two-bedrooms, all geared toward renters who earn up to 60 percent of area median income — about $39,000 for an individual or $45,000 for a couple.

The total project is expected to cost about $209 million to build, including an approximately $6.5 million density bonus payment to feed the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and other programs.

‘Encuentro Square’ affordable apartments

Developers Latin United Community Housing (LUCHA) and Evergreen Real Estate Group are proposing to build up to 187 new units on a nearly four-acre lot at the intersection of Hamlin Avenue and Cortland Street in the 26th Ward, just off the western terminus of the 606 Bloomingdale Trail.

The “Encuentro Square” development is being proposed in two phases, starting with two new buildings at 3745 W. Cortland St. spanning 100 affordable apartments. It will take the place of the Magid glove factory building, which has sat vacant for more than a decade.

The development’s planned funding mix includes $22.5 million in low-income housing tax credits, $9 million in tax-increment financing, $1.6 million in donation tax credits, $415,000 in grants, $5.1 million in low-interest loans, a private mortgage of $7.1 million and debt financing, Block Club reported.

The total development is set to include a “community center,” “parks and recreation” and 137 parking spaces, planning documents show. The heights of the three buildings will not exceed 85 feet.

Nine units, or 10 percent of units in the first phase of the development, will be accessible to people with disabilities, records show.

Edgewater apartments

The commission is set to take up a Lakefront Protection Ordinance application by Zafar Hussain of Tempus Group Holding, LLC to demolish the site of the former Wing Hoe restaurant at 5356 N. Sheridan Road and build a five-story, 50-unit residential building in its place. It will include 25 parking spaces and 38 bike parking stalls.

Following feedback from neighbors and planning department officials, the developer pared back its planned balconies and made more space for planters and bus lanes, according to a planning department presentation.

The homes will include 34 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedrooms. It will comply with the Affordable Requirements Ordinance by setting aside five units — 10 percent of the total — as affordable.

The plan commission is also set to take up the following other development proposals during its meeting on Thursday:

O2021-3101 — A proposal by industrial developer Logistics Property Company to build an approximately 600,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at 1215-65 W. Division St. in the 27th Ward.

O2019-8492 — A proposal by the Greater Chicago Food Depository to build a 36,700 square-foot addition to its existing 275,000 square-foot food warehouse and packaging facility at 4100-4230 W. Ann Lurie Place in the 14th Ward, “to add a meal preparation facility and other ancillary uses.”

A proposal by Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company to amend the existing Planned Development at 1132 W. Blackhawk St. in the 27th Ward to allow for the construction of a one-story, 45,000-square-foot “pilot plant” next to an existing industrial plant.

O2022-636 — A proposal by Michael Drew and Daniel Lukas of JFA Real Estate to rezone a strip of land at 9901 S. Cottage Grove Ave. from manufacturing to commercial to “unify the zoning across a site under single ownership.”

O2022-909 — A technical amendment to Planned Development No. 43 proposed by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) to incorporate three additional properties at the corner of Drexel Avenue and 56th St.

