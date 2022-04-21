Black Chicagoans Can Learn About Health Resources, Get Questions Answered During City’s New Livestream Show

CHICAGO — Black Chicagoans can learn about health care and wellness during a new weekly livestream with one of the city’s top doctors.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is launching “Dr. Taylor’s Table,” an Instagram Live talk show hosted by Dr. Erica Taylor, the agency’s medical director of congregate settings. Taylor will discuss topics regarding health disparities in the Black communities, including health care, wellness, mental health and related issues, according to a news release.

The first episode kicks off 6 p.m. Thursday on the Department of Public Health’s Instagram. Subsequent shows will happen 6 p.m. every other Thursday on the page.

Taylor hopes the live program can be a safe space for Black Chicagoans to share health concerns, learn about important health topics and get inspired to make healthier life choices, according to the department.

“I’m excited to establish a platform that will connect Black people with the resources, services and knowledge they need to live happy and healthy lives,” Taylor said. The health department “is invested in building trust among the Black community, and my hope is that ‘Dr. Taylor’s Table’ will serve as a sounding board for people seeking to take better care of themselves and each other.”

Updates about “Dr. Taylor’s Table” and other health department efforts will be on the agency’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

