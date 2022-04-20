Historic Pullman Walking Tours Return Next Month After 6-Month Hiatus

PULLMAN — Pullman’s walking tours are returning in May after a six-month hiatus.

Tours of the Historic Pullman District return May 1, continuing the first Sunday of every month through October. Attendees will be guided through Pullman while learning about the neighborhood’s history and role in American industry, rail innovation, urban design and the labor movement, according to the Historic Pullman Foundation website.

Tours will begin 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Pullman Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The tours, which last 90 minutes, cost $15 for adults and $10 for older people and students. Tours are limited to 10 people, so people are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time by calling 773-785-8901. If no one answers the phone, guests are asked to leave their name and number and pay at the door.

Tickets for tours can also be bought online.

