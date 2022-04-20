Skip to contents

Historic Pullman Walking Tours Return Next Month After 6-Month Hiatus

Tickets start at $10 for the guided tours, which take guests through the Pullman neighborhood and discuss the company's role in American industry, rail innovation, urban design and the labor movement.

Maia McDonald
8:25 AM CDT on Apr 20, 2022
The Historic Pullman Foundation's First Sunday Walking Tours run May through October.
Provided
PULLMAN — Pullman’s walking tours are returning in May after a six-month hiatus.

Tours of the Historic Pullman District return May 1, continuing the first Sunday of every month through October. Attendees will be guided through Pullman while learning about the neighborhood’s history and role in American industry, rail innovation, urban design and the labor movement, according to the Historic Pullman Foundation website

Tours will begin 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Pullman Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The tours, which last 90 minutes, cost $15 for adults and $10 for older people and students. Tours are limited to 10 people, so people are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time by calling 773-785-8901. If no one answers the phone, guests are asked to leave their name and number and pay at the door. 

Tickets for tours can also be bought online

