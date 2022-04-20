My Block, My Hood, My City Wants Your Help Cleaning Up Englewood On Earth Day

- Credibility:
ENGLEWOOD — Chicago nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City is inviting neighbors to help clean up Englewood on Earth Day.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, volunteers can go to sites near 61st and Halsted streets for community cleanups and garden projects, according to a news release. Those who want to participate can click here to select a site and sign up in advance.
The event, called Lift Up the Block, will also prepare potted plants for older neighbors.
