Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

My Block, My Hood, My City Wants Your Help Cleaning Up Englewood On Earth Day

Two sites near 61st and Halsted Streets will have community cleanups and garden projects on Earth Day.

Mack Liederman
12:23 PM CDT on Apr 20, 2022
Youth lead tours for My Block, My Hood, My City. The organization is hosting cleanup events for Earth Day.
Provided
  Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — Chicago nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City is inviting neighbors to help clean up Englewood on Earth Day.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, volunteers can go to sites near 61st and Halsted streets for community cleanups and garden projects, according to a news release. Those who want to participate can click here to select a site and sign up in advance.

The event, called Lift Up the Block, will also prepare potted plants for older neighbors.

Mack Liederman

See more stories