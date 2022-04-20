Lakeview’s 2022 Events To Include Harry Potter Celebration, Japanese Flower Walk And More

LAKEVIEW — A Japanese flower walk, a Harry-Potter-themed celebration and a pop-up circus are among the community events coming to Lakeview this year with funding from a tax on neighborhood residents.

The Community Events and Placemaking Program, funded by Lakeview Special Service Area 27, will provide up to $5,000 for each of the events this year.

“Special Service Area 27 is delighted once again to be giving grants to these recipients that support the continued growth of our community in fun and creative ways,” Carisa Marconet, events & marketing director of Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “These programs go hand-in-hand with the mission of [the special service area] by creating special events, public programming and placemaking activities that will better our neighborhood and create memories for all.”

This year’s events funded by the special service area tax:

Arts & Science Family Fest

This outdoor celebration of arts and science will feature performances from School of Rock, an art gallery featuring student work, crafts, games, face-painting and more. It is 2-5 p.m. June 4 at Burley Elementary School, 1630 W. Barry Ave.

Ikebana Walk

The Japanese Culture Center and Japanese Art Foundation are working with the Ikenobo Society’s Chicago Chapter and the Ohara Ryu School of Ikebana to present the second annual Ikebana Walk. Stores will display ikebana flower arrangements, origami art and Japanese Calligraphy, known as shodo. It is July 9-10 along the Southport Corridor.

International Pop Down

Story7 Inc’s event will feature local pop-up vendors, a live painter, DJs and live musicians at the Lakeview Low-Line. Featured artists include DJ Afroqbano, Phreaky Bionick, DJ Sound Culture and Sam Trump. It is noon-4 p.m. July 17 at the Lakeview Low-Line’s Southport Plaza.

Carpe Librum Pop-Up Used Book Sale

The Lakeview Low-Line’s Southport Plaza will transform into a pop-up used book market, raising funds for Turning the Page, an organization that works in North Lawndale by boosting engagement between schools, parents and families. All books will be $6 or less. Dates to be announced.

A Very Harry Celebration

The Southport Corridor will transform into the wizarding world of Harry Potter for its fourth annual Very Harry Celebration. The event will feature wizarding classes, an interactive scavenger hunt, Quidditch lessons and a Tri-Wizard Tournament. It is Aug. 27-28 along Southport Corridor and at Blaine Elementary School, 1420 W. Grace St.

Circesteem Around Chicago

Youth circus CircEsteem will hold a 45-minute show featuring juggling, acrobatics, unicycling, aerial silks, tightwire and more. After the show, youth are invited to step into the circus ring for a 30-minute workshop. Dates and locations to be announced.

Endless Summer

This pop-up day camp will offer activities, games, crafts, entertainment and other camp-like festivities. The event is presented by JCC Chicago Apachi Day Camp and aimed at taking advantage of the last days of warmer Chicago weather. It is Sept. 25 at Blaine Elementary School, 1420 W. Grace St.

ChiFilmFest Block Party

The ChiFilmFest Block Party is holding a special opening night event to kick off 12 days of premier screenings, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops and more at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival. This free event will feature live music, raffles for festival tickets and other prizes, culinary delights and film trailers form around the world. It is 5-10 p.m. Oct. 12 on Southport Avenue from Grace Street to Waveland Avenue.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

