Chicago Remains Low Risk For COVID, With Hospitalizations And Deaths At All-Time Lows, Top Doc Says

CHICAGO — The city continues to remain at low risk from COVID-19, the health department announced Tuesday evening.

The advisory is based on data and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which ranks counties and cities as low, medium or high risk depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases in that area, as well as what toll COVID-19 is placing on the area’s health care system.

Cases have been going up in Chicago — the city is reporting an average of 481 per day, with 836 reported in the past 24 hours — as the more contagious BA.2 variant spreads, but officials have said they are not yet concerned.

Dr. Allison Arwady, head of Chicago’s public health department, said Tuesday the numbers of people being hospitalized with and dying from the virus are at all-time lows. The city is seeing an average of less than one Chicagoan dying per day from COVID-19 and five new people being hospitalized with the virus per day, she said.

When a county is in the low-risk level, the CDC recommends residents stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. People can wear a mask at any time if they choose, but the agency recommends masks for people with symptoms of COVID-19, people who have tested positive or people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.2 million people — or 64.59 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 18,128 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,719,853 vaccine doses of the 26,464,145 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 68.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Tuesday, nine Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,546 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,294 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 3,931 cases since Tuesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,106,642.

• Since Tuesday, 74,351 tests were reported statewide. In all, 58,602,285 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• The state is reporting an average of 141 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 people. That average was at 126 on Tuesday.

• As of Tuesday night, 61 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 29 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, one death was reported since Tuesday. There have been at least 7,356 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 80 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 836 confirmed cases reported since Tuesday. It’s had a total of 575,244 confirmed cases. An average of 481 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 12 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 56 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 5.8 percent, up from 2.3 percent a week ago.

