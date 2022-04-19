Family Of Father Slain In Pilsen Shooting Raising Money For Funeral Expenses

- Credibility:
PILSEN — The family of a man killed in a shooting last week is raising money for his funeral.
Christian Ruiz, 30, was killed while driving early Wednesday. He had three children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — in his car, but they were not wounded.
Ruiz’s family started a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $7,700 as of Tuesday morning. They hope to raise $15,000.
“Christian was an innocent, honest man [who was a] victim of gun violence,” family members wrote. “He was taken away from us too soon, leaving behind three kids and a family that loved him very much. We want to be able to give him a memorial he deserves to honor him and say our last goodbyes.”
The family couldn’t be reached Monday.
The shooting happened 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. Ruiz was stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, hitting him in his chest, police said.
Ruiz tried to drive away, but he crashed his SUV into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road, police said.
There are no suspects in custody. Detectives are investigating, police said Monday.