Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Family Of Father Slain In Pilsen Shooting Raising Money For Funeral Expenses

Christian Ruiz, 30, was fatally shot last week as he was driving with three young kids in the car.

Madison Savedra
7:23 AM CDT on Apr 19, 2022
Ruiz crashed his SUV into a Pilsen cell phone shop after being shot with three children inside early Wednesday morning. The kids were uninjured.
GoFundMe;Photo uploaded to Google Maps
  Credibility:

PILSEN — The family of a man killed in a shooting last week is raising money for his funeral.

Christian Ruiz, 30, was killed while driving early Wednesday. He had three children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — in his car, but they were not wounded.

Ruiz’s family started a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $7,700 as of Tuesday morning. They hope to raise $15,000.

“Christian was an innocent, honest man [who was a] victim of gun violence,” family members wrote. “He was taken away from us too soon, leaving behind three kids and a family that loved him very much. We want to be able to give him a memorial he deserves to honor him and say our last goodbyes.”

The family couldn’t be reached Monday.

The shooting happened 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. Ruiz was stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, hitting him in his chest, police said.

Ruiz tried to drive away, but he crashed his SUV into a T-Mobile store in the 2400 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. Detectives are investigating, police said Monday.

