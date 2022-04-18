Northwest Side Convenience Stores Targeted In Spate Of Armed Robberies

LOGAN SQUARE — Police are investigating a string of convenience store robberies on the Northwest Side.

Stores in Logan Square, Avondale, Albany Park and other Northwest Side neighborhoods have been hit at least 13 times since Feb. 9, some of them repeatedly, police said in a news release.

Police said three men are suspected of committing the robberies, which have mostly taken place between midnight and 4 a.m. In all of the incidents, the suspects flashed a handgun and made off with money, liquor and cigarettes.

In one incident, one of the suspects hit someone in the face with a gun for trying to pull a hold-up alarm, police said.

Ashish Patel, a worker at one of the 7-Eleven stores that’s been robbed multiple times in the last few months, said he’s become “desensitized” to the crimes because they happen so frequently.

“24/7 businesses — it’s normal,” Patel said. “You don’t get worked up.”

The incidents happened:

12:28 a.m. Feb 9 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

3:58 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue

1:20 a.m. March 8 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

2:25 a.m. March 14 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

4:34 a.m. March 13 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

1:51 a.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

11:48 p.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

4:45 a.m. March 26 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

11:35 p.m. April 5 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

3:48 a.m. April 8 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

12:37 a.m. April 12 in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue

4 a.m. April 12 in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue

1:50 a.m. April 13 in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue

Police described the suspects as three men, two of them between 20 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call detectives at (312) 746-7394.

