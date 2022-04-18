Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Northwest Side Convenience Stores Targeted In Spate Of Armed Robberies

Stores in Logan Square, Avondale and surrounding neighborhoods have been hit at least 13 times since Feb. 9, police said.

Mina Bloom
1:40 PM CDT on Apr 18, 2022
A 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of North California Avenue in Logan Square was robbed three times in recent months, according to police and a worker.
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Police are investigating a string of convenience store robberies on the Northwest Side.

Stores in Logan Square, Avondale, Albany Park and other Northwest Side neighborhoods have been hit at least 13 times since Feb. 9, some of them repeatedly, police said in a news release.

Police said three men are suspected of committing the robberies, which have mostly taken place between midnight and 4 a.m. In all of the incidents, the suspects flashed a handgun and made off with money, liquor and cigarettes.

In one incident, one of the suspects hit someone in the face with a gun for trying to pull a hold-up alarm, police said.

Ashish Patel, a worker at one of the 7-Eleven stores that’s been robbed multiple times in the last few months, said he’s become “desensitized” to the crimes because they happen so frequently.

“24/7 businesses — it’s normal,” Patel said. “You don’t get worked up.”

The incidents happened:

  • 12:28 a.m. Feb 9 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue
  • 3:58 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue
  • 1:20 a.m. March 8 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue
  • 2:25 a.m. March 14 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue
  • 4:34 a.m. March 13 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue
  • 1:51 a.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue
  • 11:48 p.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue
  • 4:45 a.m. March 26 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue
  • 11:35 p.m. April 5 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue
  • 3:48 a.m. April 8 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue
  • 12:37 a.m. April 12 in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue
  • 4 a.m. April 12 in the 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue
  • 1:50 a.m. April 13 in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue

Police described the suspects as three men, two of them between 20 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field

Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in River West — whose local alderman has not come out against a gambling site in their own ward.

Downtown
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
and
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
7:16 PM CDT

Driver Charged After Critically Injuring Cyclist In West Loop, Police Say

The driver allegedly tried to flee the scene, going several blocks with the victim's bike lodged under her car before witnesses were able to intervene and hold her until police arrived.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
6:19 PM CDT

Englewood’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Is Still Burning 3 Days After Initial Fire

Crews have responded to rekindling fires at the church at least three times, a fire department spokesperson said. Materials from the collapsed roof continue to reignite.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
5:22 PM CDT

Feds Won’t Prosecute Jason Van Dyke, Chicago Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald

Jason Van Dyke, a former Chicago police officer, killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:43 PM CDT

See more stories