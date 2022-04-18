Skip to contents

New Field Museum Exhibit Features Poems Inspired By Museum Attractions For National Poetry Month

Museum favorites, including SUE the T. rex, have poetry inspired by them near their displays. The poems were written by Field poet-in-residence Eric Elshtain.

Maia McDonald
7:35 AM CDT on Apr 18, 2022
Field Museum poet-in-residence Eric Elshtain speaks with guests. Elshtain's poetry is featured in the museum's "Poems by Eric Elshtain" exhibit, beginning this month.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The Field Museum’s newest exhibit is aimed at poetry buffs — and is coming just in time for National Poetry Month. 

The exhibit, called “Poems by Eric Elshtain,” opened last week and features nine graphic panels of poetry by Eric Elshtain, the museum’s poet-in-residence since 2017. It features poems in English and Spanish on panels near the museum attractions that inspired them, according to a news release. The exhibit will be up through April 2023.

Museum favorites — including SUE the T. rex, Maximo the Titanosaur and a coelacanth model — have poems honoring them.

The exhibit also features poetry installations near the meteorites display; near a duckbill dinosaur; at the model of Lucy, a 3.2-million-year-old hominid; and in “Evolving Planet;” among other spots.

Pop-up events with Elshtain will happen Thursdays. Participation is included with general admission tickets.

Guests can read and compose poems at the Mammal of Asia dioramas, where Elshtain can be found, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday. Guests can also invent their own animals using poetry with Elshtain 10 a.m-noon April 28.

Guests interested in the exhibit may also see Elshtain around the museum with his typewriter, interpreting exhibits and displays.

