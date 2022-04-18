Skip to contents

This Week’s Chicago Weather Roller Coaster: Snow Monday To Nearly 80 Degrees Saturday

Chicago's April weather is keeping us on our toes.

Kelly Bauer
8:40 AM CDT on Apr 18, 2022
This week is expected to go from snow to nearly 80 degrees.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — From Monday morning snow to nearly 80 degrees on Saturday, Chicago’s weather continues to yo-yo and keep us guessing.

Monday morning’s snow won’t stick around — but more wet weather is expected this week in Chicago.

Monday is expected to see periods of rain and snow throughout the day, with the skies staying cloudy and the temperatures only warming up to 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday will warm up to 44 degrees, and the day will be partly sunny. The city’s expected to stay windy, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday is likely to see more rain showers, particularly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be cloudy but warmer, with a high of 55 degrees expected. Wind gusts could hit 30 mph.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures hitting 67 degrees, according to the weather agency. The day will be sunny.

Friday will see rain return, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting 52 degrees.

Saturday could hit 79 degrees, though there’s a chance for rain. Sunday’s expected to be warm, too, with a high of 71 predicted, though also with a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

