Extra-Alarm Fire At Antioch Missionary Baptist Church In Englewood Causes ‘Extensive’ Damage

ENGLEWOOD — A fire broke out at an Englewood church hours after a Good Friday service, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6248 S. Stewart Ave., according to tweets from Chicago Fire Department.

Asst. Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker said more than 184 firefighters with more than 50 pieces of equipment responded to battle heavy flames in the roof. Walker said firefighters began trying to douse the flames but quickly had to retreat because the fire consumed a truss roof, which officials say is prone to quickly collapsing. At that point, firefighters had to switch to “defensive” strategies, Walker said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze but it was quickly designated an extra-alarm fire as flames tore through the upper windows and roof. Officials said the roof is destroyed and the damage will be “extensive.”

No injuries have been reported. The fire was extinguished around 4 p.m., fire officials tweeted. The smell of smoke continued to fill the air as firefighters doused. the burnt remains from above. Only one pillar of the structure remained and windows on the top floor were blasted out.

Church officials led a Good Friday service around noon Friday, according to the church’s livestream. Church leaders could not immediately be reached for comment.

2 11 for Antioch church 63 Stewart pic.twitter.com/KhOmcqkQeE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

Antioch church. Heavy fire. Roof is in. Loss will be extensive pic.twitter.com/tXyOgs1k7G — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

Antioch Missionary grew out of the Salem Baptist Church in 1922 and got its start in Bronzeville in February 1925, according to the church website. It moved several times over the next three decades before buying the church building at Englewood and Stewart avenues from Foster Park Baptist Church in 1958, according to the website.

Antioch bought the building for $200,000 and spent another $75,000 on renovations, according to the website. Church leaders paid off the loan by the following year.

The church then got into affordable housing , spearheading low-income housing for seniors and families in West Pullman, Englewood, Greater Grand Crossing, Roseland and other locations, according to the church website.

By the late 1990s, Antioch counted more than 4,500 members, according to the church website.

Dr. Gerald M. Dew took over as pastor in 2001. The church then launched a $450,000 renovation, including overhauls to the sanctuary, kitchen, banquet hall, chapel, restrooms, offices and meeting rooms, according to the website. The church also upgraded is sound system and technology.

Credit: Chicago Fire Department A fire broke out at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Apr. 15, 2022.

Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago A massive fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Apr. 15, 2022. The roof was gutted, and the building suffered massive fire and smoke damage.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.