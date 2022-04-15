Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Extra-Alarm Fire At Antioch Missionary Baptist Church In Englewood Causes ‘Extensive’ Damage

Firefighters responded to the church around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the roof is destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

Atavia Reed
3:52 PM CDT on Apr 15, 2022
A massive fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Apr. 15, 2022. The roof was gutted, and the building suffered massive fire and smoke damage.
Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — A fire broke out at an Englewood church hours after a Good Friday service, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6248 S. Stewart Ave., according to tweets from Chicago Fire Department.

Asst. Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker said more than 184 firefighters with more than 50 pieces of equipment responded to battle heavy flames in the roof. Walker said firefighters began trying to douse the flames but quickly had to retreat because the fire consumed a truss roof, which officials say is prone to quickly collapsing. At that point, firefighters had to switch to “defensive” strategies, Walker said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze but it was quickly designated an extra-alarm fire as flames tore through the upper windows and roof. Officials said the roof is destroyed and the damage will be “extensive.”

No injuries have been reported. The fire was extinguished around 4 p.m., fire officials tweeted. The smell of smoke continued to fill the air as firefighters doused. the burnt remains from above. Only one pillar of the structure remained and windows on the top floor were blasted out.

Church officials led a Good Friday service around noon Friday, according to the church’s livestream. Church leaders could not immediately be reached for comment.

Antioch Missionary grew out of the Salem Baptist Church in 1922 and got its start in Bronzeville in February 1925, according to the church website. It moved several times over the next three decades before buying the church building at Englewood and Stewart avenues from Foster Park Baptist Church in 1958, according to the website.

Antioch bought the building for $200,000 and spent another $75,000 on renovations, according to the website. Church leaders paid off the loan by the following year.

The church then got into affordable housing , spearheading low-income housing for seniors and families in West Pullman, Englewood, Greater Grand Crossing, Roseland and other locations, according to the church website.

By the late 1990s, Antioch counted more than 4,500 members, according to the church website.

Dr. Gerald M. Dew took over as pastor in 2001. The church then launched a $450,000 renovation, including overhauls to the sanctuary, kitchen, banquet hall, chapel, restrooms, offices and meeting rooms, according to the website. The church also upgraded is sound system and technology.

Credit: Chicago Fire Department
A fire broke out at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Apr. 15, 2022.
Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago
A massive fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Apr. 15, 2022. The roof was gutted, and the building suffered massive fire and smoke damage.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

The Latest

Extra-Alarm Fire At Antioch Missionary Baptist Church In Englewood Causes ‘Extensive’ Damage

Firefighters responded to the church around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the roof is destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
2 hours ago

Pilsen’s Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross Draws Hundreds Of Faithfuls For Good Friday Procession

The 45th annual re-enactment of scenes from the final moments of Jesus Christ's life marked the first in-person celebration in three years because of the pandemic.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Colin Boyle
2:46 PM CDT

Streets And Sanitation Ward Boss Caught Using Anti-Semitic Slur On Voicemail To Resident, Inspector General Says

The superintendent reached out to a resident about city services and forgot to hang up the phone after leaving a voice mail, according to a city report. He retired before officials planned to fire him.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
1:55 PM CDT

Streets And San Worker Chased, Threatened Person Who Took Photo Of Their City Car In A Bike Lane, Inspector General Says

"I'm going to follow you home," the Streets and Sanitation employee said to a citizen who took a picture of his car in the bike lane. "Let's see where you live."

Citywide
Mack Liederman
1:13 PM CDT

See more stories