Lincoln Park, Old Town

Wilco And Old Town’s Foxtrot Store Partnering For 20th Anniversary Celebration Of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Album

Foxtrot Old Town's "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market" will feature Wilco-themed cereal, gummies and drinks celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's landmark album.

Jake Wittich
11:21 AM CDT on Apr 14, 2022
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco poses with Wilc-O's Cereal, a collaboration with Foxtrot.
OLD TOWN — The hometown heroes of Wilco are celebrating 20 years since their landmark album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” later this month by collaborating with an Old Town Foxtrot store.

Wilco partnered with Foxtrot for a pop-up event beginning 4 p.m. April 19 at its Old Town store, 1562 N. Wells St., that will feature a collection of Wilco-themed snacks and drinks.

Shoppers can buy Wilc-O’s Cereal, a partnership with Off Limits; Broken Heart Custom Gummies; or Jesus Don’t Cry Pilsner with Great Central Brewing, according to Foxtrot.

The limited edition items were designed in partnership between Foxtrot’s in-house creative team and local artist Louie Capozzoli.

The event happens in the middle of Wilco’s 20th anniversary tour for “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” which begins Friday in New York City. The band is scheduled to perform at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, on April 22, 23 and 24.

The Wilc-O’s Cereal was made in partnership with Off Limits.
The “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market” collaboration will feature Jesus Don’t cry Pilsner, created in partnership with Great Central Brewing.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

