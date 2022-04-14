Uptown Branch Library Closing April 24 For At Least A Month For Repairs

UPTOWN — The Uptown Branch Library will close later this month for repairs.

The library at 929 W. Buena Ave. will close April 25, according to a flyer sent out by the Chicago Public Library. It will remain closed until at least June. The closure includes book drops.

The Chicago Public Library is asking Uptown customers to use the Bezazian Branch Library, 1226 W. Ainslie St., or the Merlo Branch, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

It is unclear what improvements are being made to the library. The Chicago Public Library’s press office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Uptown Library opened in 1993, with its design a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie School of Architecture. Its “not so secret” garden has won multiple landscaping and gardening awards.

Updates about the renovations to the library will be posted to its website.

