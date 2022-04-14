Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Uptown Branch Library Closing April 24 For At Least A Month For Repairs

The Chicago Public Library's Uptown branch will be closed until at least June.

Joe Ward
8:50 AM CDT on Apr 14, 2022
Uptown library branch at 929 W. Buena Ave.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
UPTOWN — The Uptown Branch Library will close later this month for repairs.

The library at 929 W. Buena Ave. will close April 25, according to a flyer sent out by the Chicago Public Library. It will remain closed until at least June. The closure includes book drops.

The Chicago Public Library is asking Uptown customers to use the Bezazian Branch Library, 1226 W. Ainslie St., or the Merlo Branch, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

It is unclear what improvements are being made to the library. The Chicago Public Library’s press office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Uptown Library opened in 1993, with its design a nod to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie School of Architecture. Its “not so secret” garden has won multiple landscaping and gardening awards.

Updates about the renovations to the library will be posted to its website.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

