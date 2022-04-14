Skip to contents

Ultimate List Of Chicago Events: 75+ Festivals, Fairs, Parades And More To Celebrate In Spring And Summer 2022

Block Club rounded up major events from all over the city so you can dance 'til you drop, grab delicious bites, listen to live music and more this spring and summer.

Mack Liederman
8:22 AM CDT on Apr 14, 2022
Blues Fest was one of several summer festivals canceled due to the coronavirus.
Blues Fest/Facebook
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Want to eat a mountain of ribs? Dance until you drop? Celebrate Chicago’s diverse cultures?

We’ve rounded up more than 75 festivals, fairs, parades and other events so you can enjoy the warm weather this spring and summer. This guide will be updated as more events come up.

Have an event you want us to add to the list? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org.

Hop N’ Stop 
April 16
North Center
Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.
Link

Credit: Hanna Walkowaik/Do312
Waldo Forever Fest is back for its second year in a row.

Waldos Forever Fest 
April 23 
Andersonville
5001 N. Clark St.
Link

Spring Wine Stroll
April 28 
Lincoln Square and Ravenswood 
Various routes
Link

Northwest Brewfest
April 30 
Irving Park 
3317 W. Irving Park Road
Link

Cinco De Mayo Parade
May 1 
Heart of Chicago 
Cermak from Damen to Marshall
Link

Polish Constitution Day Parade
May 7
Downtown
Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street
Link

Credit: Provided
A past Hyde Park Garden Fair in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hyde Park Garden Fair
May 13-14
Hyde Park
5450 S. Lake Park Ave.
Link

Hellenic Heritage Parade
May 22
Greektown 
Halsted Street from Randolph Street to Van Buren Avenue
Link

Credit: Provided/ESDC
Mole De Mayo will return as an in-person fest Memorial Day weekend in Pilsen.

Mole De Mayo Festival
May 27-29 
Pilsen
18th Street from Blue Island to Ashland avenues
Link

Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Parade
May 28
The Loop
Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.
Link

Credit: Instagram/Facebook
J Balvin and Ozuna will headline the Sueños Festival.

Sueños Festival
May 28-29 
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link

Lincoln Park Greekfest
June 3-5
Lincoln Park
2701 N. Sheffield Ave.
Link

Do Division 
June 3-5
West Town
2000-2200 W. Division St.
Link

Chicago Gospel Music Experience
June 4
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link

57th St. Art Fair
June 4-5
Hyde Park
57th Street, Between Woodlawn and Kenwood avenues
Link

Chicago Blues Festival
June 9-12
The Loop
Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link

Puerto Rican People’s Festival
June 9-12
Humboldt Park
1400 N. Humboldt Drive
Link

Credit: Puerto Rican Parade Committee of Chicago
The annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade.

Puerto Rican People’s Parade
June 11 
Humboldt Park
Division Street and Western Avenue
Link

Midsommarfest 
June 10-12 
Andersonville
Clark Street
Link

Credit: Provided
Biz Markie performs at the 2019 Hyde Park Brew Fest on 53rd Street. The event, rebranded the Hyde Park Summer Fest, will return June 11-12 on the Midway Plaisance.

Hyde Park Summer Fest 
June 11-12
Hyde Park
Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance
Link

Old Town Art Fair 
June 11-12
Old Town
1763 N. North Park Ave.
Link

Wells Street Art Fair 
June 11-12 
Near North Side
1400 N. Wells St.
Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A security guard feeds a slice of pizza to multiple festival goers before Lil Yachty’s set during the first day of The Summer Smash Festival in Douglass Park on Aug. 2021.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash  
June 17-19
North Lawndale
Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive
Link

Pride Fest
June 18-19
Northalsted
Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Streets
Link

Ravenswood On Tap
June 18-19
Ravenswood
Ravenswood and Berteau avenues
Link

Logan Square Arts Festival 
June 24-26
Logan Square
North Milwaukee Avenue
Link

Credit: Ariel Cheung/DNAinfo

Pride in the Park
June 25-22
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link

Pride Parade
June 26 
Northalsted 
Montrose Avenue and Broadway
Link

Credit: Provided
A fan throws up the peace sign at the 2019 Chosen Few Picnic in Jackson Park.

Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival
July 2
Woodlawn 
Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
Link 

International Festival of Life
July 2-4
Hyde Park
Washington Park, 5500 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Link

Fourth on 53rd 
July 4
Hyde Park 
54th Street and Old Lake Park Avenue
Link

House City Kickoff
July 4
Near West Side
800 S. Desplaines St.
Link

Bronzeville Summer Nights 
July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9
Bronzeville 
South Cottage Grove Avenue
Link

Credit: Facebook / Provided
West Fest Chicago

West Fest
July 8-10
West Town 
1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave.
Link

Spring Awakening
July 8-10
Near West Side
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Link

Taste of Chicago
July 8-10
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link

Square Roots
July 8-10
Lincoln Square
4400-4560 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link

Animal Collective performs during the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on Sept. 10, 2021.

Pitchfork Music Festival
July 15-17 
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link

Mas Flow Festival 
July 15-17
East Side 
Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G
Link

Taste of Lincoln Avenue 
July 22-24 
Lincoln Park 
2500 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link

Credit: Courtesy of Kerri Pang
A painting underway of Chance the Rapper during Wicker Park Fest.

Wicker Park Fest 
July 22-24
Wicker Park
North Milwaukee Avenue
Link

Bantu Festival 
July 23-24 
Hyde Park
Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance
Link

Pizza City Fest
July 23-24
West Loop
Plumbers Union Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd.
Link

Malt Row on Damen Beer Stroll 
July 28 
Ravenswood 
Damen Avenue between Leland and Argyle avenues
Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
A large crowd of mostly maskless fans pack the park near T-Mobile to see Megan Thee Stallion perform during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

Lollapalooza
July 28-31
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link

Jeff Fest 
July 29-31 
Jefferson Park
Jefferson (Thomas) Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.
Link 

Credit: Windy City Smokeout/ Facebook
Windy City Smokeout

Windy City Smokeout
Aug. 4-7 
Near West Side
United Center Parking Lot, 1901 W. Madison St.
Link

Dancing in the Streets 
Aug. 5-7 
West Town 
1700-1800 W. Hubbard St. 
Link

Market Days 
Aug. 6-7 
Northalsted
Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street
Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Dancers perform along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the 92nd Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2021.

Bud Billiken Parade 
August, TBD
Bronzeville 
Martin Luther King Drive
Link

Ecuadorian Parade
Aug. 14
Irving Park 
Montrose Avenue from Kimball to California avenues
Link

Pakistan Independence Day Parade
Aug. 14 
West Ridge 
Devon Avenue from Damen to Western avenues
Link

Credit: Courtesy Steven E. Gross/ North Center Chamber of Commerce
Ribfest 2018.

Ribfest Chicago
Aug. 19-21
North Center
4000 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link

Ruido Fest
Aug. 19-21
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link

Sangria Festival
Aug. 20-21
Humboldt Park
Humboldt Park, 3021 W. Division St.
Link

India Independence Day Parade
Aug. 20 
West Ridge 
Devon Avenue from Western to California avenues
Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
File Photo: A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor flies over Lake Michigan during the 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show.

Chicago Air and Water Show 
Aug. 20-21
North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Link

South Shore Summer Festival 
Aug. 21 
South Shore
7059 S. South Shore Drive
Link

Taste of Greektown
Aug. 26-28
Greektown
Halsted Street
Link

Year of Chicago Dance Showcase
Aug. 27
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link

Credit: Pat Nabong/Block Club Chicago
Miles Hardemon plays the trumpet at Back Alley Jazz Festival in South Shore.

Chicago Jazz Festival 
Sept. 1-4 
The Loop
Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link

ARC Music Festival
Sept. 2-4
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link

Taste of Polonia Festival 
Sept. 2-5 
Jefferson Park 
5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Link 

Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago
Mike Strong (left) squares up with Kidd FoxXx as the two duke it out to be champion of Logan Square.

Lucha Libre in the Park 
Sept. 3
Logan Sqaure
Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.
Link 

Von Steuben German Day Parade
Sept. 10 
North Center
4100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts 
Sept. 10-11 
Lakeview 
Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place
Link

Printers Row Lit Fest 
Sept. 10-11 
Printers Row 
731 S. Plymouth Court
Link

Ravenswood Art Walk 
Sept. 10-11
Ravenswood
Ravenswood Avenue
Link

Credit: Little Village Chamber of Commerce video
The 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade, the highlight of the weekend, will begin at noon Sunday.

26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade
Sept. 11 
Little Village 
26th Street from Albany to Kostner avenues
Link

Guatemalan Independence Parade
Sept. 12
Irving Park
Montrose from California to Kimball
Link

Riot FestCredit: Riot Fest

RiotFest
Sept. 16-18
North Lawndale
Douglass Park, 401 S. Sacramento Drive
Link

Chicago SummerDance Celebration 
Sept. 17
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link

Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade
Sept. 18 
Pilsen 
19th Street from Newberry to Wolcott avenues
Link

Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade
Sept. 18
South Chicago
Commercial Avenue from 87th to 100th streets
Link

The Bronzeville Jazz & Music Festival Unity Concert
Date TBD 
Bronzeville 
51st and 43rd St Green Line
Link 

African American Festival Of The Arts
Date TBD 
Woodlawn 
Link

Mack Liederman

