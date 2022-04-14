Ultimate List Of Chicago Events: 75+ Festivals, Fairs, Parades And More To Celebrate In Spring And Summer 2022

CHICAGO — Want to eat a mountain of ribs? Dance until you drop? Celebrate Chicago’s diverse cultures?

We’ve rounded up more than 75 festivals, fairs, parades and other events so you can enjoy the warm weather this spring and summer. This guide will be updated as more events come up.

Have an event you want us to add to the list? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org.

Hop N’ Stop

April 16

North Center

Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.

Link

Credit: Hanna Walkowaik/Do312 Waldo Forever Fest is back for its second year in a row.

Waldos Forever Fest

April 23

Andersonville

5001 N. Clark St.

Link

Spring Wine Stroll

April 28

Lincoln Square and Ravenswood

Various routes

Link

Northwest Brewfest

April 30

Irving Park

3317 W. Irving Park Road

Link

Cinco De Mayo Parade

May 1

Heart of Chicago

Cermak from Damen to Marshall

Link

Polish Constitution Day Parade

May 7

Downtown

Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street

Link

Credit: Provided A past Hyde Park Garden Fair in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hyde Park Garden Fair

May 13-14

Hyde Park

5450 S. Lake Park Ave.

Link

Hellenic Heritage Parade

May 22

Greektown

Halsted Street from Randolph Street to Van Buren Avenue

Link

Credit: Provided/ESDC Mole De Mayo will return as an in-person fest Memorial Day weekend in Pilsen.

Mole De Mayo Festival

May 27-29

Pilsen

18th Street from Blue Island to Ashland avenues

Link

Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Parade

May 28

The Loop

Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

Link

Credit: Instagram/Facebook J Balvin and Ozuna will headline the Sueños Festival.

Sueños Festival

May 28-29

Downtown

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Link

Lincoln Park Greekfest

June 3-5

Lincoln Park

2701 N. Sheffield Ave.

Link

Do Division

June 3-5

West Town

2000-2200 W. Division St.

Link

Chicago Gospel Music Experience

June 4

The Loop

Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Link

57th St. Art Fair

June 4-5

Hyde Park

57th Street, Between Woodlawn and Kenwood avenues

Link

Chicago Blues Festival

June 9-12

The Loop

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

Link

Puerto Rican People’s Festival

June 9-12

Humboldt Park

1400 N. Humboldt Drive

Link

Credit: Puerto Rican Parade Committee of Chicago The annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade.

Puerto Rican People’s Parade

June 11

Humboldt Park

Division Street and Western Avenue

Link

Midsommarfest

June 10-12

Andersonville

Clark Street

Link

Credit: Provided Biz Markie performs at the 2019 Hyde Park Brew Fest on 53rd Street. The event, rebranded the Hyde Park Summer Fest, will return June 11-12 on the Midway Plaisance.

Hyde Park Summer Fest

June 11-12

Hyde Park

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance

Link

Old Town Art Fair

June 11-12

Old Town

1763 N. North Park Ave.

Link

Wells Street Art Fair

June 11-12

Near North Side

1400 N. Wells St.

Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A security guard feeds a slice of pizza to multiple festival goers before Lil Yachty’s set during the first day of The Summer Smash Festival in Douglass Park on Aug. 2021.

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

June 17-19

North Lawndale

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

Link

Pride Fest

June 18-19

Northalsted

Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Streets

Link

Ravenswood On Tap

June 18-19

Ravenswood

Ravenswood and Berteau avenues

Link

Logan Square Arts Festival

June 24-26

Logan Square

North Milwaukee Avenue

Link

Credit: Ariel Cheung/DNAinfo

Pride in the Park

June 25-22

Downtown

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Link

Pride Parade

June 26

Northalsted

Montrose Avenue and Broadway

Link

Credit: Provided A fan throws up the peace sign at the 2019 Chosen Few Picnic in Jackson Park.

Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival

July 2

Woodlawn

Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

Link

International Festival of Life

July 2-4

Hyde Park

Washington Park, 5500 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Link

Fourth on 53rd

July 4

Hyde Park

54th Street and Old Lake Park Avenue

Link

House City Kickoff

July 4

Near West Side

800 S. Desplaines St.

Link

Bronzeville Summer Nights

July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9

Bronzeville

South Cottage Grove Avenue

Link

Credit: Facebook / Provided West Fest Chicago

West Fest

July 8-10

West Town

1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave.

Link

Spring Awakening

July 8-10

Near West Side

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Link

Taste of Chicago

July 8-10

Downtown

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Link

Square Roots

July 8-10

Lincoln Square

4400-4560 N. Lincoln Ave.

Link

Animal Collective performs during the first day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on Sept. 10, 2021.

Pitchfork Music Festival

July 15-17

West Loop

Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Link

Mas Flow Festival

July 15-17

East Side

Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G

Link

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

July 22-24

Lincoln Park

2500 N. Lincoln Ave.

Link

Credit: Courtesy of Kerri Pang A painting underway of Chance the Rapper during Wicker Park Fest.

Wicker Park Fest

July 22-24

Wicker Park

North Milwaukee Avenue

Link

Bantu Festival

July 23-24

Hyde Park

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance

Link

Pizza City Fest

July 23-24

West Loop

Plumbers Union Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd.

Link

Malt Row on Damen Beer Stroll

July 28

Ravenswood

Damen Avenue between Leland and Argyle avenues

Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A large crowd of mostly maskless fans pack the park near T-Mobile to see Megan Thee Stallion perform during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Chicago.

Lollapalooza

July 28-31

Downtown

Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Link

Jeff Fest

July 29-31

Jefferson Park

Jefferson (Thomas) Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.

Link

Credit: Windy City Smokeout/ Facebook Windy City Smokeout

Windy City Smokeout

Aug. 4-7

Near West Side

United Center Parking Lot, 1901 W. Madison St.

Link

Dancing in the Streets

Aug. 5-7

West Town

1700-1800 W. Hubbard St.

Link

Market Days

Aug. 6-7

Northalsted

Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street

Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Dancers perform along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the 92nd Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago on Aug. 14, 2021.

Bud Billiken Parade

August, TBD

Bronzeville

Martin Luther King Drive

Link

Ecuadorian Parade

Aug. 14

Irving Park

Montrose Avenue from Kimball to California avenues

Link

Pakistan Independence Day Parade

Aug. 14

West Ridge

Devon Avenue from Damen to Western avenues

Link

Credit: Courtesy Steven E. Gross/ North Center Chamber of Commerce Ribfest 2018.

Ribfest Chicago

Aug. 19-21

North Center

4000 N. Lincoln Ave.

Link

Ruido Fest

Aug. 19-21

West Loop

Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Link

Sangria Festival

Aug. 20-21

Humboldt Park

Humboldt Park, 3021 W. Division St.

Link

India Independence Day Parade

Aug. 20

West Ridge

Devon Avenue from Western to California avenues

Link

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago File Photo: A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor flies over Lake Michigan during the 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show.

Chicago Air and Water Show

Aug. 20-21

North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Link

South Shore Summer Festival

Aug. 21

South Shore

7059 S. South Shore Drive

Link

Taste of Greektown

Aug. 26-28

Greektown

Halsted Street

Link

Year of Chicago Dance Showcase

Aug. 27

The Loop

Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Link

Credit: Pat Nabong/Block Club Chicago Miles Hardemon plays the trumpet at Back Alley Jazz Festival in South Shore.

Chicago Jazz Festival

Sept. 1-4

The Loop

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

Link

ARC Music Festival

Sept. 2-4

West Loop

Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Link

Taste of Polonia Festival

Sept. 2-5

Jefferson Park

5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Link

Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago Mike Strong (left) squares up with Kidd FoxXx as the two duke it out to be champion of Logan Square.

Lucha Libre in the Park

Sept. 3

Logan Sqaure

Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.

Link

Von Steuben German Day Parade

Sept. 10

North Center

4100 N. Lincoln Ave.

Link

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

Sept. 10-11

Lakeview

Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place

Link

Printers Row Lit Fest

Sept. 10-11

Printers Row

731 S. Plymouth Court

Link

Ravenswood Art Walk

Sept. 10-11

Ravenswood

Ravenswood Avenue

Link

Credit: Little Village Chamber of Commerce video The 26th Street Mexican Independence Parade, the highlight of the weekend, will begin at noon Sunday.

26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade

Sept. 11

Little Village

26th Street from Albany to Kostner avenues

Link

Guatemalan Independence Parade

Sept. 12

Irving Park

Montrose from California to Kimball

Link

Credit: Riot Fest

RiotFest

Sept. 16-18

North Lawndale

Douglass Park, 401 S. Sacramento Drive

Link

Chicago SummerDance Celebration

Sept. 17

The Loop

Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Link

Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade

Sept. 18

Pilsen

19th Street from Newberry to Wolcott avenues

Link

Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade

Sept. 18

South Chicago

Commercial Avenue from 87th to 100th streets

Link

The Bronzeville Jazz & Music Festival Unity Concert

Date TBD

Bronzeville

51st and 43rd St Green Line

Link

African American Festival Of The Arts

Date TBD

Woodlawn

Link

