Ultimate List Of Chicago Events: 75+ Festivals, Fairs, Parades And More To Celebrate In Spring And Summer 2022

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Want to eat a mountain of ribs? Dance until you drop? Celebrate Chicago’s diverse cultures?
We’ve rounded up more than 75 festivals, fairs, parades and other events so you can enjoy the warm weather this spring and summer. This guide will be updated as more events come up.
Have an event you want us to add to the list? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org.
Hop N’ Stop
April 16
North Center
Northcenter Town Square, 4100 N. Damen Ave.
Link
Waldos Forever Fest
April 23
Andersonville
5001 N. Clark St.
Link
Spring Wine Stroll
April 28
Lincoln Square and Ravenswood
Various routes
Link
Northwest Brewfest
April 30
Irving Park
3317 W. Irving Park Road
Link
Cinco De Mayo Parade
May 1
Heart of Chicago
Cermak from Damen to Marshall
Link
Polish Constitution Day Parade
May 7
Downtown
Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street
Link
Hyde Park Garden Fair
May 13-14
Hyde Park
5450 S. Lake Park Ave.
Link
Hellenic Heritage Parade
May 22
Greektown
Halsted Street from Randolph Street to Van Buren Avenue
Link
Mole De Mayo Festival
May 27-29
Pilsen
18th Street from Blue Island to Ashland avenues
Link
Memorial Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Parade
May 28
The Loop
Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.
Link
Sueños Festival
May 28-29
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link
Lincoln Park Greekfest
June 3-5
Lincoln Park
2701 N. Sheffield Ave.
Link
Do Division
June 3-5
West Town
2000-2200 W. Division St.
Link
Chicago Gospel Music Experience
June 4
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link
57th St. Art Fair
June 4-5
Hyde Park
57th Street, Between Woodlawn and Kenwood avenues
Link
Chicago Blues Festival
June 9-12
The Loop
Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link
Puerto Rican People’s Festival
June 9-12
Humboldt Park
1400 N. Humboldt Drive
Link
Puerto Rican People’s Parade
June 11
Humboldt Park
Division Street and Western Avenue
Link
Midsommarfest
June 10-12
Andersonville
Clark Street
Link
Hyde Park Summer Fest
June 11-12
Hyde Park
Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance
Link
Old Town Art Fair
June 11-12
Old Town
1763 N. North Park Ave.
Link
Wells Street Art Fair
June 11-12
Near North Side
1400 N. Wells St.
Link
Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
June 17-19
North Lawndale
Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive
Link
Pride Fest
June 18-19
Northalsted
Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Streets
Link
Ravenswood On Tap
June 18-19
Ravenswood
Ravenswood and Berteau avenues
Link
Logan Square Arts Festival
June 24-26
Logan Square
North Milwaukee Avenue
Link
Pride in the Park
June 25-22
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link
Pride Parade
June 26
Northalsted
Montrose Avenue and Broadway
Link
Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival
July 2
Woodlawn
Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
Link
International Festival of Life
July 2-4
Hyde Park
Washington Park, 5500 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Link
Fourth on 53rd
July 4
Hyde Park
54th Street and Old Lake Park Avenue
Link
House City Kickoff
July 4
Near West Side
800 S. Desplaines St.
Link
Bronzeville Summer Nights
July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9
Bronzeville
South Cottage Grove Avenue
Link
West Fest
July 8-10
West Town
1800-2000 W. Chicago Ave.
Link
Spring Awakening
July 8-10
Near West Side
United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Link
Taste of Chicago
July 8-10
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link
Square Roots
July 8-10
Lincoln Square
4400-4560 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link
Pitchfork Music Festival
July 15-17
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link
Mas Flow Festival
July 15-17
East Side
Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G
Link
Taste of Lincoln Avenue
July 22-24
Lincoln Park
2500 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link
Wicker Park Fest
July 22-24
Wicker Park
North Milwaukee Avenue
Link
Bantu Festival
July 23-24
Hyde Park
Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance
Link
Pizza City Fest
July 23-24
West Loop
Plumbers Union Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd.
Link
Malt Row on Damen Beer Stroll
July 28
Ravenswood
Damen Avenue between Leland and Argyle avenues
Link
Lollapalooza
July 28-31
Downtown
Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St.
Link
Jeff Fest
July 29-31
Jefferson Park
Jefferson (Thomas) Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.
Link
Windy City Smokeout
Aug. 4-7
Near West Side
United Center Parking Lot, 1901 W. Madison St.
Link
Dancing in the Streets
Aug. 5-7
West Town
1700-1800 W. Hubbard St.
Link
Market Days
Aug. 6-7
Northalsted
Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street
Link
Bud Billiken Parade
August, TBD
Bronzeville
Martin Luther King Drive
Link
Ecuadorian Parade
Aug. 14
Irving Park
Montrose Avenue from Kimball to California avenues
Link
Pakistan Independence Day Parade
Aug. 14
West Ridge
Devon Avenue from Damen to Western avenues
Link
Ribfest Chicago
Aug. 19-21
North Center
4000 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link
Ruido Fest
Aug. 19-21
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link
Sangria Festival
Aug. 20-21
Humboldt Park
Humboldt Park, 3021 W. Division St.
Link
India Independence Day Parade
Aug. 20
West Ridge
Devon Avenue from Western to California avenues
Link
Chicago Air and Water Show
Aug. 20-21
North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Link
South Shore Summer Festival
Aug. 21
South Shore
7059 S. South Shore Drive
Link
Taste of Greektown
Aug. 26-28
Greektown
Halsted Street
Link
Year of Chicago Dance Showcase
Aug. 27
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link
Chicago Jazz Festival
Sept. 1-4
The Loop
Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link
ARC Music Festival
Sept. 2-4
West Loop
Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.
Link
Taste of Polonia Festival
Sept. 2-5
Jefferson Park
5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Link
Lucha Libre in the Park
Sept. 3
Logan Sqaure
Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.
Link
Von Steuben German Day Parade
Sept. 10
North Center
4100 N. Lincoln Ave.
Link
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts
Sept. 10-11
Lakeview
Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place
Link
Printers Row Lit Fest
Sept. 10-11
Printers Row
731 S. Plymouth Court
Link
Ravenswood Art Walk
Sept. 10-11
Ravenswood
Ravenswood Avenue
Link
26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade
Sept. 11
Little Village
26th Street from Albany to Kostner avenues
Link
Guatemalan Independence Parade
Sept. 12
Irving Park
Montrose from California to Kimball
Link
RiotFest
Sept. 16-18
North Lawndale
Douglass Park, 401 S. Sacramento Drive
Link
Chicago SummerDance Celebration
Sept. 17
The Loop
Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Link
Pilsen Mexican Independence Day Parade
Sept. 18
Pilsen
19th Street from Newberry to Wolcott avenues
Link
Annual Mexican Patriotic Parade
Sept. 18
South Chicago
Commercial Avenue from 87th to 100th streets
Link
The Bronzeville Jazz & Music Festival Unity Concert
Date TBD
Bronzeville
51st and 43rd St Green Line
Link
African American Festival Of The Arts
Date TBD
Woodlawn
Link
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: