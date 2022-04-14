TJ Maxx Opens Next Week In Avondale, Replacing Best Buy

AVONDALE — Get ready, Maxxinistas.

TJ Maxx is set to open April 21 at 3262 W. Belmont Ave. in Avondale, the national retailer announced in a news release Thursday. The 28,445-square-foot store will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. opening day.

The company moved its Bucktown location at 1745 W. Fullerton Ave. to the former Best Buy in Avondale, according to the release.

Like other TJ Maxx stores in Chicago and throughout the country, the Avondale outpost will sell “off-price” clothing, accessories, jewelry, home goods, beauty products, toys and more.

The store’s regular hours will be 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.

To celebrate the opening, TJ Maxx plans to donate $10,000 to Children’s Home & Aid, a child and family service agency in Illinois.

The company has more than 1,200 stores across the United States, including eight in Chicago.

