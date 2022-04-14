Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

TJ Maxx Opens Next Week In Avondale, Replacing Best Buy

The Avondale outpost on Belmont Avenue opens April 21, the company announced Thursday.

Mina Bloom
5:20 PM CDT on Apr 14, 2022
TJ Maxx replaced the Best Buy at 3262 W. Belmont Ave. in the Kennedy Plaza.
GoogleMaps
  • Credibility:

AVONDALE — Get ready, Maxxinistas.

TJ Maxx is set to open April 21 at 3262 W. Belmont Ave. in Avondale, the national retailer announced in a news release Thursday. The 28,445-square-foot store will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. opening day.

The company moved its Bucktown location at 1745 W. Fullerton Ave. to the former Best Buy in Avondale, according to the release.

Like other TJ Maxx stores in Chicago and throughout the country, the Avondale outpost will sell “off-price” clothing, accessories, jewelry, home goods, beauty products, toys and more.

The store’s regular hours will be 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.

To celebrate the opening, TJ Maxx plans to donate $10,000 to Children’s Home & Aid, a child and family service agency in Illinois.

The company has more than 1,200 stores across the United States, including eight in Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Organizers Demand Better Pay, Local Workers At West Side Amazon Warehouse: ‘We Need Them To Be A Good Partner In Our Community’

The West Humboldt Park facility is expected to open in August. Activists want politicians to support a $28.50 minimum wage, demand local hiring and refuse donations from Amazon.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mack Liederman
28 minutes ago

TJ Maxx Opens Next Week In Avondale, Replacing Best Buy

The Avondale outpost on Belmont Avenue opens April 21, the company announced Thursday.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

COVID Booster Shot Raised Antibody Level In Kids 5-11, Pfizer Says

Pfizer has indicated it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to provide emergency use authorization for booster shots for kids 5-11.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Former State Top Doc, Will Lead Sinai Chicago Health System

Ezike previously led the state's coronavirus response director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "I am ready to tackle issues of health equity and continue the work Sinai has been doing long before anyone heard of a COVID-19 pandemic," Ezike said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 hours ago

See more stories