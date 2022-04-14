Bunker Bringing Cocktails, Arcade Games And A Numero Group-Curated Juke Box To West Loop This Spring

WEST LOOP — A bar opening in the West Loop may be just the place for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle.

Bunker, 1515 W. Monroe St., is four steps below ground level inside The Duncan, a luxury apartment complex. It has a full bar, cocktail table arcade games, shuffle board and an old school jukebox. The space also includes a large, enclosed patio for guests to enjoy small bites with family, friends or their dogs.

“I want [people] to feel like this is their neighborhood spot,” said owner Mike Salvatore, of Heritage Hospitality.

Credit: Melody Mercado/Block Club Chicago Bunker, a bar opening at 1515 W. Monroe St. in the West Loop boats of large patio space, fun music and chill vibes.

Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

With plans to open by early May, Bunker will have a robust cocktail program offering the classics and some fun originals, Director of Hospitality Anne Marindau said. On the beer side, the bar will have local brews, including Maplewood, Half Acre and Lo Rez.

“We really want Chicago and the surrounding areas to be highlighted … so we’re really excited to show that off,” Marindau said.

There will also be a Mexican-inspired menu with a fast, casual approach to service. Menus for inside and on the patio will differ slightly, with a focus on smaller bites on the patio and more dinner-like portions inside.

Salvatore said he is most excited for guests to experience the Bunker’s playlist, which has been created by the Numero Group, an archival record label in Chicago that makes compilations of previously released music from all genres. Guests can shuffle through songs in the Bunker’s jukebox machine, a $500 find on Facebook Marketplace.

“People aren’t going to know how good the music is because it’s very obscure, but when you hear it you’re going to like it,” he said.

Bunker will be open 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 2-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago Bunker, a bar opening at 1515 W Monroe in the West Loop boasts of large dog-friendly patio, fun music and chill vibes.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: