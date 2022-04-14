Son Charged With Killing Parents After Night Of Card Games In Mom’s Uptown Apartment, Prosecutors Say

UPTOWN — A suburban man is charged with killing his parents following a family game night in his mother’s Uptown apartment, according to prosecutors.

Ocie Banks Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sheila Banks, 61, and Ocie Banks Sr., 79.

Banks Jr. is being held without bail. Public defender Stephanie Schlegel said Banks Jr. graduated from Steinmetz High School and works as an Uber driver. He has a history of treatment for mental illness, she said.

The Banks couple were found dead Sunday in Sheila Banks’ apartment in a senior living center at 1032 W. Montrose Ave. Banks Jr., 33, was arrested Tuesday.

Banks Jr. was kicked out of his parents’ home because he was physically abusing his father, Cook County prosecutors said at a bond court hearing Thursday. Banks Sr. then went to live with his son in Berwyn.

Friday night, Banks Sr. and Jr. went to Sheila Banks’ Uptown apartment to play cards, prosecutors said. Two other guests and Sheila Banks were already at the apartment when father and son arrived. Their entrance into the building and Sheila Banks’ apartment were caught on surveillance footage, prosecutors said.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, Sheila Banks was seen on camera walking out of her apartment with the two guests and escorting them to the elevator, prosecutors said. She then walked back into her apartment. The only people remaining at the apartment after that were Sheila Banks, Ocie Banks Jr. and Ocie Banks Sr.

About 6 a.m. Saturday, Banks Jr. was seen leaving his mother’s apartment, appearing to stop to lock the door before he headed out, they said.

No one else left or entered the apartment until police arrived Sunday night for a wellness inspection, prosecutors said. The door of the apartment was locked when police arrived, according to a statement from the property manager of the building where Sheila Banks lived.

Police went to the apartment with Banks Jr. and other family and found the married couple dead in a bedroom, officials said.

Banks Sr. was found facedown in bed with gunshot wounds in his forehead and back. Sheila Banks was found next to her husband with a gunshot wound in her temple, prosecutors said.

There were no signs of robbery or forced entry into the apartment, officials said. No shell casings or weapon were recovered.

Banks Jr. was charged in the case based on the video surveillance and on his prior history of abuse to his father, prosecutors said. Investigators ruled out the possibility of murder suicide, they said.

Bank Jr. was out on bail in a federal robbery case when he allegedly killed his parents, according to prosecutors. Banks Jr. has a prior conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Maryam Ahmad approved prosecutors’ requests to hold Banks Jr. without bail, saying the state’s “most compelling” evidence was the surveillance footage showing the movement from the apartment.

Banks Jr. is due in court on May 3.

